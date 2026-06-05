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Upcoming Waterline Replacement 136th and Lowell

As part of Broomfield’s waterline replacement program, in coordination with contractor Diamond Contracting Corp, the intersection of 136th at Lowell Blvd will be entirely closed to safely complete work in the middle of the intersection. Additional paving operations will take place during this closure to coordinate work and limit future closures.


The work will occur from June 22nd through June 26th.  Two crews will be working to allow for extended work days.   Work will extend past Broomfield 7 am to 7 pm work hours to minimize the closure duration. 


The detour routes will be along 144th, Midway, Sheridan, and Zuni. The proposed detour routes with the closure location can be seen here. The closure is scheduled to occur during the school summer break. Variable message boards will be posted in advance of the closure. The closure is posted on the public works website. Notice will be provided to the Broadlands HOA.


For questions before or during the closure, please contact Broomfield’s superintendent, Shawn DeSotel at sdesotel@broomfield.org. 

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Upcoming Waterline Replacement 136th and Lowell

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