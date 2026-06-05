June 5, 2026 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.

BACK BAY

Boston Pride for the People Parade – Saturday, June 6, 2026

The Boston Pride for the People Parade will be taking place on Saturday, June 6, 2026 along the historical route of the Boston Pride Parade, stopping at Boston Common.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Dalton Street to Tremont Street

Beacon Street - South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Park Street

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Tremont Street to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Tremont Street

Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Exeter Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Tremont Street - Both sides, from Union Park Street to East Berkeley Street

Charles Street South - Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Saint James Avenue – Pride Street Fair – Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7, 2026

On Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7, 2026, two street fairs/carnivals will be held on Saint

James Avenue, as part of the Pride Celebration for Boston.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday & Sunday, and the street will be closed to traffic on the following streets:

St. James Avenue - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

BEACON HILL

Beacon Hill Arts Walk – Sunday, June 7, 2026

The annual Beacon Hill Arts Walk will occur on Sunday, June 7, 2026 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with physical setup beginning at 9:00 a.m. This event will close West Cedar Street to through traffic and eliminate any parking on the street. These restrictions have been put in place to ensure safety for all street users for the event's duration.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

West Cedar Street - Both sides, from Phillips Street to Cambridge Street

Haiti World Cup Fan Walk, Boylston Street – Saturday, June 13, 2026

On Saturday, June 13, 2026, fans of Haiti and the World Cup will be gathering at Copley Square to walk down Boylston Street to the Boston Common in celebration. The formation will start at about 12 p.m. and the walk will step off at 1 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charles Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to the Center Gate to the Boston Public Garden

CHARLESTOWN

Bunker Hill Day Parade – Sunday, June 14, 2026

The annual Bunker Hill Day Parade is always held on the Sunday before June 17, which for this year is June 14, 2026. The parade route is the same as last year. The route is from Vine Street to Bunker Hill Street to Main Street to Monument Avenue to Monument Square to Winthrop Street to Common Street. There will be a 5K run before the parade and a block party on the day before the parade.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Vine Street - Both sides, from Chelsea Street to Bunker Hill Street

Bunker Hill Street - Both sides, from Vine Street to Main Street

Main Street - Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Monument Avenue

Monument Avenue - Both sides from Main Street to Warren Street

Common Street - Northeast side (Training Field Side) from Winthrop Street to Park Street

Bunker Hill Street - Both sides, from Tufts Street to Lowney Way

Chelsea Street - Both sides, from Fifth Street (Gate #4) to Medford Street

Corey Street - Both sides, from Moulton Street to Samuel Morse Way

Decatur Street - Both sides, from Vine Street to Samuel Morse Way

High Street - Both sides, from Green Street to 73 High Street

Hunter Street - Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Vine Street

Moulton Street - Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Moulton Way

Tufts Street - Both sides, from Vine Street to O’Reilly Way

Adams Street(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides from Winthrop Street to Common

Monument Avenue(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides, from Warren Street to Monument Square

Monument Square(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides, from Pleasant Street to Winthrop Street

Winthrop Street(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides, from 49-50 Monument Square to Common Street

DORCHESTER

Dorchester Day Parade – Sunday, June 7, 2026

The annual Dorchester Day Parade will be held on Sunday, June 1, 2025 over the same route as in previous years which is Dorchester Avenue from Richmond Street to Columbia Road. The parade will be preceded by the Dot Day 5K which is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. and be finished before the start of the parade at 1:00 p.m. The race will start just south of Park Street, head southerly on Dorchester Avenue to about Mother Julia Road and then return to the starting point.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Dorchester Avenue - Both sides, from Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) to Columbia Road

Adams Street - Both sides, Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) heading southerly to the Milton Line

Richmond Street - Both sides, from Washington Street to Adams Street

Butler Street - Both sides, from Adams Street to Richmond Street

Washington Street - Both sides, from Gallivan Boulevard to Morton Street / Richmond Street

FENWAY

Pride Bar Fest, Lansdowne Street – Saturday, June 6, 2026

Pride Bar Fest will be held on Lansdowne Street on Saturday, June 6, 2026 as part of Boston Pride Week. Lansdowne Street will be closed to traffic and occupied with tables, tents, vendors and a stage.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following street:

Lansdown Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street.

Tartan Army World Cup Fan Walk - Sunday, June 14, 2026

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, the Tartan Army will be celebrating Scotland and the World Cup with an event that starts at Evans Way with live music and then a walk, stepping off at 4 p.m. to Fenway Park mostly using roadways and sidewalks that are under the jurisdiction of the Department of Conservation and Recreation exiting onto City of Boston roadways at Jersey Street and Park Drive, following Jersey Street to Brookline Avenue.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Evans Way, All of It - Both sides of all legs, from Fenway to Tetlow Street (i.e. both the Isabella Gardener Museum side and the house side, including the park side) and the section by the Massachusetts College of Art and Design

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Park Drive to Brookline Avenue

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

SOUTH END

Annual Chandler Street Block Party – Saturday, June 6, 2026

Boston Pride has made a request of the Boston Transportation Department to post a temporary parking regulation relating to the annual Chandler Street Block Party being held on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets: