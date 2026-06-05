ITD to fully close Sandpoint pedestrian bridge indefinitely due to safety concerns

The Idaho Transportation Department will fully close the Sandpoint Pedestrian Bridge as of 5 p.m. this evening after recent inspection reports identified significant structural deterioration affecting critical bridge components. Access to the public will be restricted at both the north and south ends of the bridge.

It’s important to note that these impacts do NOT affect the adjacent vehicular bridge, or vehicle traffic on US-95.

The findings indicate there are areas on the bridge that can no longer safely accommodate public access until repairs can be made. Based on recommendations from engineering and bridge safety experts, ITD is taking action to protect the public’s safety and also the ongoing structural integrity of the bridge itself.

“We understand how important this bridge is to Sandpoint,” District Engineer Ryan Hawkins. “For many residents, this bridge is more than a crossing. It’s part of daily life, a connection between neighborhoods, a route to work and services, and an iconic part of the community. We recognize the impact this decision will have, and it is not one we take lightly.”

At this time, ITD is still finalizing details regarding the extent, and length, of this closure. Additional information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

ITD also recognizes that some individuals may rely on the bridge to access employment, healthcare, essential services and other daily needs. The department is actively exploring options, such as partnering with the city and local transit, that may help individuals who may be significantly affected by the closure.

The vehicular portion of the bridge does not have separated lanes that would make it safe for bike or pedestrian use. It is not recommended for anyone to bike or walk across the vehicle bridge with traffic on US-95. ITD is in the process of notifying event organizers who have permits for use of the bridge.

Residents who anticipate hardship as a result of the closure are encouraged to contact ITD at 208-772-1200 or by email at heather.mcdaniel@itd.idaho.gov so staff can better understand community needs and help identify potential solutions.

“We know this bridge holds a special place in the identity of Sandpoint,” Hawkins said. “Our responsibility is to ensure public safety, and the inspection findings make clear that action is necessary. As we move forward, we are committed to keeping the community informed and working with local partners to address impacts wherever possible.”

This is an expansion of the partial closure put in place in May. While a study to explore replacement of both bridges that cross Lake Pend Oreille is underway, design and construction remains unfunded. Additional updates, including information about access restrictions, accommodations and next steps, will be provided as engineering evaluations continue.