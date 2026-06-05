Meyers-Martin Highlights Session Work Addressing Affordability, Responsible Budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Debbie Meyers-Martin, D-Olympia Fields, backed a responsible and compassionate state budget Monday, capping off a spring legislative session focused on addressing affordability for local families.

“Rising costs are a challenge for families nationwide, and it’s critical we take strong steps within our control here in Illinois to make a difference,” Meyers-Martin said. “Affordability has been a primary focus for me, and it’s reflected in the legislation we’ve prioritized. Our work isn’t done, we need to continue this momentum and build on these efforts.”

As chair of the House Consumer Protection Committee, Meyers-Martin played a key role in passing legislation related to cost savings. Highlights of Meyers-Martin’s affordability agenda include:

Freezing the state gas tax and instituting a sales tax holiday (Senate Bill 3019),

Making groceries and everyday purchases more affordable by providing everyone access to digital coupons so that the price people see is the price they pay (House Bill 45),

Developing new safeguards against artificial intelligence (AI) schemes that use personal data to raise prices (House Bill 4248),

Securing transparency requirements to crack down on hidden junk fees (House Bill 228),

Stopping unfair insurance increases designed to pad profits or make Illinois customers cover losses in higher-risk states (Senate Bill 1486), and

Expanding on utility relief by helping more households access home energy assistance (House Bill 4456).

Meyers-Martin also supported a responsible budget that increases investment in schools, fully funds safety net hospitals and strengthens support for after school programs and community-based violence prevention. The spending plan fully funds the Local Government Distributive Fund (LGDF), an issue that Meyers-Martin has led to support local services and relieve local property tax pressures.

“Our budget reflects our values, and this plan delivers needed support to our communities,” Meyers-Martin said. “It reflects responsible choices through a human-centered lens, and will help our state address challenges facing families today and moving forward. While the spring legislative session has adjourned, there’s still a lot more work ahead. I’m looking forward to returning to the district and engaging residents on the topics that matter to them.”

For more information, please contact staterepdebbiemm@gmail.com.