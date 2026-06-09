THE STAR FUND® ADVANCES HOLISTIC PROJECT AND PRODUCT SUPPORT

Firefighters see raw tragedy while helping us. But who is helping them? The Star Fund® ~ Disabled Veteran

Shootings, stabbings, fires, car collisions- firefighters often witness traumatic events while answering public calls for help.

Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway” — John Wayne

BEE CAVE , TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

One of the primary objectives at The Star® & The Star Fund® is to develop, nurture and successfully advance collaborative holistic wellness and recovery relationships. The Star Fund® helps advance critical insight, knowledge, and the latest state-of-the-art wellness & recovery projects, products and solutions.

The Star® assists in fundraising efforts that help to advance holistic support services and specialized state of the art neuroscience and neurotech projects that treat, heal and deliver successfully driven, proven results.

For years, the culture within many fire departments was one of silence when it came to the topic of mental health. Shootings, stabbings, fires, car collisions-

firefighters often witness traumatic events while answering public calls for help. The Star Fund® has set its sights to answer these calls in times of need.

Times are changing. Dealing with chaotic events in the past was simply to just keep it bottled up and "tough it out." A kind of Old West mentality. More often than not, outcomes incurred have included suicidal thoughts, divorce, and addictions which make their way into the lives of those who incur trauma, that are not dealt with successfully.

Recently a 16-year veteran firefighter jumped off a freeway overpass - getting fatally struck by a big rig. A 20-year veteran witnessed six deaths involving children, some under the age of three. Not long after that, he had his first panic attack. Much more help is needed, so firefighters and family members don't feel like they're carrying the burden alone.

A significant portion of firefighters have been diagnosed with or will experience some form of mental illness, with the rate of specific diagnoses like PTSD being twice as high as the general population.

By receiving contributions from high net worth corporations, family trusts, and individuals, The Star Fund® works to properly fund innovative solutions to market.

The Star Fund® has just launched its Love for Humanity Award. Nominations are now officially open, and are made by you, the public. To nominate a person or a business for the Award, simply go to The Star Fund® Contact Page and complete the contact information form, with a detailed message of who you would like to nominate, along with a detailed description of why you feel your nomination deserves the award.

The Love for Humanity Award recognizes, and pays tribute to both individuals and organizations who have made and are making a major mark in support of these efforts, honoring our military veterans and responder heroes. Whether bringing about a discovery in neuroscience, exemplifying extraordinary bravery and or sacrifice, or a lifetime achievement in this space - the Love for Humanity Award by The Star Fund® recognizes those who have made an incredible and everlasting mark.

The Award is also a dedication and celebration of the history of some of the best-known and most influential human beings, while also inspiring future generations. Ten Awardees, honoring the highest achievements in these pursuits, will be announced and receive their Awards this coming labor day, September 7, 2026.

About The Star® & The Star Fund®

The Star and The Star Fund® is an organization dedicated to developing, nurturing and successfully advancing fundraising and collaborative wellness and recovery relationships, delivering proven wellness and recovery support, to our first responder heroes and greatly assisting in Making America Healthy Again. To learn more about the Star Fund® visit us at: https://www.thestar.fund/

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