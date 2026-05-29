THE LOVE FOR HUMANITY AWARD BY THE STAR FUND® IS NOW ACCEPTING NOMINATIONS

The Star Fund® Love for Humanity Award Call for Nominations

“The golden way is to be friends with the world and to regard the whole human family as one.” Mahatma Gandhi

The golden way is to be friends with the world and to regard the whole human family as one” — Mahatma Gandhi

BEE CAVE , TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Star Fund® presents its Love for Humanity Award. The Award celebrates the remarkable work and achievements of leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and artists, that honor our Military Veterans, Police, Fire, EMT, and First Responder heroes.

The Love for Humanity Award nominations are officially open, and are made by you, the public. To nominate a person or a business for the Award, simply go to The Star Fund Contact Page and complete the contact information form, with a detailed message of who you would like to nominate, along with a detailed description of why you feel your nomination deserves the award.

The Love for Humanity Award recognizes, and pays tribute to both individuals and organizations who have made and are making a major mark in support of these efforts, honoring our military veterans and responder heroes. Whether bringing about a discovery in neuroscience, exemplifying extraordinary bravery and or sacrifice, or a lifetime achievement in this space - the Love for Humanity Award by The Star Fund® recognizes those who have made an incredible and everlasting mark.

The Award is also a dedication and celebration of the history of some of the best-known and most influential human beings, while also inspiring future generations.

Ten Awardees, honoring the highest achievements in these pursuits, will be announced and receive their Awards this coming labor day, September 7, 2026.

The Star Fund® advances socially good partnerships. As businesses are increasingly under pressure in an interconnected world, The Star Fund® provides socially good partnerships to brands. For brands seeking to advance their corporate social responsibility mission, the Star Fund® is an ideal brand partner for organizations who seek to support and to greatly assist the country, in Making America Healthy Again.

One of the primary objectives at The Star® & The Star Fund® is to develop, nurture and successfully advance collaborative holistic wellness and recovery relationships, that disrupt the inadequate national medical status quo.

The Star Fund® also delivers critical insight, knowledge, and the latest state-of-the-art wellness & recovery projects, products and solutions to the forefront of Integrative Medicine. By receiving contributions from high net worth corporations, family trusts, and individuals, The Star Fund® works to properly fund innovative solutions to market.

At its core, the vision of The Star Fund® is to deliver to market proven Wellness & Recovery solutions for Integrative Medicine, that heal, cure, and rejuvenate the mind, the body and the spirit.

The Star® assists in fundraising efforts that help to advance business development growth, services, support by providing private funding that amplify holistic support services and specialized state of the art neuroscience and neurotech projects that treat, heal and deliver successfully driven, proven results.

About The Star® & The Star Fund®

The Star® and The Star Fund® is a disabled veteran professional organization dedicated to developing, nurturing and successfully advancing fundraising and collaborative wellness and recovery relationships, delivering proven holistic wellness and recovery support, to our military veterans and first responder heroes, while disrupting the inadequate national medical status quo and greatly assist in Making America Healthy Again. To learn more about the Star Fund® visit us at: https://www.thestar.fund/



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