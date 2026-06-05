DPS Opens New Driver License Office in League City

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is pleased to announce the opening of the new League City Driver License (DL) office. Customers can now schedule an appointment online for this location at 1202 State Highway 3.

Using funding appropriated by the 87th Texas Legislature in 2021, the 12-counter facility offers all standard DPS driver license services, except for commercial driver license skills testing. That service remains available at the nearby Houston Southeast Mega Center.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is proud to open this new driver license office in League City, which is helping us serve more Texans in the greater Houston area,” said DPS Driver License Division Chief Sheri Gipson. “DPS is always looking for ways to meet the needs of our growing state, and we thank members of the Texas Legislature for helping make this new driver license office a reality.”

“As Texas continues to grow, ensuring the integrity of our driver license system and preventing fraud are more important than ever,” said Senator Mayes Middleton. “This new DPS office will make it easier for law-abiding Texans to access critical services while helping ensure our identification systems remain secure and reliable for law enforcement. Public safety remains my top priority, and I’m proud to support investments that make Texas safer and stronger.”

“The opening of this new Driver License Office marks an important milestone for our community and reflects the tremendous growth our region has experienced over the years,” said Texas House Appropriations Committee Chairman Greg Bonnen. “As more families and businesses choose to call this area home, it is essential that state services keep pace with that growth. I was proud to work with state and local partners to secure the funding necessary to bring this facility to our community. For years, residents have had to travel outside the area to access driver license services. This new office will provide a more convenient, efficient, and accessible experience while helping meet the needs of our growing population. I am grateful to the people of League City for the opportunity to represent them and remain committed to working with local leaders and state agencies to ensure the infrastructure, services, and opportunities needed for continued success are available to every resident.”

DPS would like to remind DL customers that the most secure and most convenient way to book an appointment is by visiting DPS’ official website. While some customers, such as first-time applicants, are required to visit the office, many Texans can renew, replace, or update their driver license online. Customers are encouraged to check their eligibility to renew or replace their DL or ID card online.

Photos of the League City DL office are available here.

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(HQ 2026-061)