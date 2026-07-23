Mexican Man Wanted for Child Sexual Assault Added to Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Ruben Calzada Hernandez, a Mexican national accused of sexually assaulting a child, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Ruben Calzada Hernandez, 31, from Mexico, has been wanted out of Caldwell Co. since June 13, 2026, for aggravated sexual assault of a child. In January 2012, Calzada Hernandez was arrested by the Austin Police Department for a misdemeanor then turned over to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), who charged him with alien inadmissibility. He was later released from ICE custody.

Calzada Hernandez is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has ties to Caldwell and Williamson counties, including the cities of Lockhart and Cedar Park. He has a tattoo on his left forearm of a black cat with a party hat and a ghost cat with a knife. More information about Calzada Hernandez or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2026, DPS and other agencies have arrested 49 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 35 sex offenders and eight gang members – with $61,500 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

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(HQ 2026-080)