Joint Operation Yields Four Felony Arrests in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), as part of a joint operation with the Bexar Co. Sheriff’s Office (BSCO), arrested four individuals in connection to a San Antonio home invasion earlier this month. The four men were taken into custody in Northwest Austin on July 8, 2026.

Last month, the Texas Rangers began assisting BSCO in locating Rodney Robinson III, 21, a suspect believed to be connected to a home invasion on June 15, 2026, in northeast San Antonio. Following up on investigative information, including hits from automated license plate readers (ALPR) on a vehicle linked to Robinson, the Texas Rangers identified an apartment complex near RM 2222 and McNeil Drive in Northwest Austin where Robinson was likely located.

On July 8, 2026, at approximately 12:45 p.m., the Texas Rangers, with assistance from DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents, observed Robinson and another passenger begin driving away from the complex in the suspect vehicle. DPS Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Robinson refused to stop, and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. After DPS Troopers performed a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, Robinson continued to evade on foot. Eventually, DPS Troopers apprehended Robinson after deploying a taser to stop him. He was arrested for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, along with other outstanding warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana. The passenger, 23-year-old Devion Sommers, who remained at the vehicle, was arrested on an outstanding murder charge in a separate case, along with burglary of a habitation – intent to commit other felony and engaging in organized criminal activity.

A few hours later, Texas Rangers SWAT executed a search warrant at a third-floor residence in the apartment complex. During the execution of the warrant, two more suspects attempted to flee by climbing down the apartment’s exterior balcony – but law enforcement located them. The two suspects, Nehemiah Pratt, 21, and Kentrell Guillory, 19, were taken into custody on charges for burglary of a habitation – intent to commit other felony and engaging in organized criminal activity. Guillory was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for murder out of Louisiana.

Of note, a total of 11 firearms and illegal drugs were recovered from the vehicle and residence by law enforcement during this operation.

While Sommers, Pratt and Guillory remain in custody, Robinson was released on bond before additional felony warrants for his arrest were issued out of Bexar Co. in connection with the initial home invasion. He remains at large.

Robinson is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Robinson or his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately. You can also submit an anonymous tip via iWatchTexas.org or the iWatchTexas mobile app. Robinson is considered armed and dangerous – if you encounter Robinson, call 911 immediately.

Video and photos from the operation are available here.

Additional photo of Robinson: