Strategic Plan Update

The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Ryan Foor gave the board an update on the strategic plan. Dr. Foor filled board members in on how the NDE is moving foward with the plan and how they are creating internal operational plans to improve service.

21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) Grant Funds

The Nebraska 21st CCLC department will release the 2026 afterschool grant using both federal 21st CCLC funding & Expanded Learning Opportunities state funding. Currently the funds provide afterschool & summer programming at 121 sites serving K-12 students in 31 communities. These programs create an afterschool environment focused on three overarching goals: 1) improving overall student academic success, 2) increasing positive behavior and social interactions, and 3) increasing active and meaningful family and community engagement.

21st CCLC Grant Awardees

Professional Learning for Leaders Grounded in the Science of Reading

The NDE will initiate two contracts for Nebraska Leads Literacy, one with the AIM Institute to provide professional learning for building and district leaders grounded in the science of reading, and one with SPED Strategies for overall project management and alignment with NDE literacy initiatives. These contracts will address an initial scope of work with a vendor pool established to address ongoing and future needs based on participant needs.

Nebraska Leads Literacy Contracts

Nebraska Technology Initiative

The Nebraska Legislature appropriates $300,000 annually through the biennium budget to support the Nebraska Technology Initiative. These funds are allocated to the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) to provide statewide access to technology training platforms, instructional resources, and certification opportunities for educators and students.

Nebraska Technology Initiative

Child, Program, and Family Outcomes Measurement System, Results Matter

The Office of Special Education is required to report Birth to age 5 child outcomes annually under IDEA Part B and C Results Driven Accountability through the Annual Performance Report (APR) to the US Department of Education. This endeavor requires consistent longitudinal data evaluation, analysis, and review.

The child outcome data must be reported by school districts and reported to NDE, Office of Special Education to satisfy federal reporting requirements under IDEA Part B and IDEA Part C. This child, program, and family outcomes measurement system is known as Results Matter in Nebraska.

Results Matter

2026-2027 reVISION Action Grants

The Nebraska 21st CCLC grant program currently provides afterschool programming at 103 school districts. These programs create an afterschool environment focused on three overarching goals: 1) improving overall student academic success, 2) increasing positive behavior and social interactions, and 3) increasing active and meaningful family and community engagement.

2026-2027 reVISION Action Grants.

National Student Clearinghouse

The National Student Clearinghouse will provide the Nebraska Department of Education with access to tools and information regarding the enrollment status and educational achievement of Nebraska students enrolled in United States postsecondary institutions. This data is necessary for our compliance to meet Federal reporting requirements for Career Education, Adult Basic Education, and Vocational Rehabilitation. Also included is the development and support of the Nebraska High School Feedback Report (HSFR).

Adopt Mandatory Assurance Statement for Mental and Behavioral Health Services Discretionary Funding

Board members approved a new mandatory assurance statement schools would need to sign when accepting funding for mental and behavioral health services. The statement explains that school districts and personnel providing mental or behavioral health services within Nebraska public schools shall comply with all applicable federal and state laws, regulations, and professional standards governing the provision of educational and related services to students and lists those laws.

Mandatory Assurance Statement

Mental Health Service Grants

Board members approved two grants involved with mental health services to schools. The NDE has received a four-year mental health service professional grant from the U.S. Department of Education to expand and strengthen school mental health services in high-need Nebraska school districts by increasing the number of trained school psychologists and improving district capacity to provide comprehensive, tiered mental health supports. The NDE has also received a four-year school based mental health grant to expand and strengthen school mental health services in high-need Nebraska school districts by recruiting, retaining, and respecializing school psychologists and improving district capacity to provide comprehensive, tiered mental health supports. MHSP Grant SBMHS Grant

Accreditation of Public and Non-Public Rule 10 School Systems for 2025-2026 and ESUs

Rule 10 contains the regulations and procedures for the accreditation of schools. Schools that are accredited submit an assurance statement and reports that are evaluated by Department staff to determine compliance with regulatory requirements.

Accreditation is granted by the board for one school year from July 1 through June 30. Renewal is granted based upon compliance with Rule 10 during the prior school year.

On an annual basis the State Board of Education also accredits Educational Service Units (ESU) in accordance with Rule 84.

Rule 10 Schools

Educational Service Units