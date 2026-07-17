Nebraska FBLA Earns 70 Top 10 Awards at National Leadership Conference
News Release
July 17, 2026
Nebraska FBLA members won top prizes at Future Business Leaders of America, Inc.’s (FBLA) National Leadership Conference (NLC). The FBLA Collegiate NLC was held in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 6 – 8, 2026, attracted more than 2,000 college students, educators, and volunteers from across the country. The Middle School and High School NLC was held in San Antonio, Texas from June 29 to July 2, attracted more than 16,000 middle school and high school students, educators, and volunteers from across the country. The NLC provides education, competition, and networking opportunities centered on business and technology.
More than 13,400 students from nearly 2,100 schools in 47 U.S. states, territories, and Canada competed in 108 business-related events for cash prizes totaling nearly $65,000. Students also had the opportunity to engage in over 200 learning workshops and meet with representatives from more than 25 colleges, universities, and employers, including Alzheimer’s Association, BusinessU, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), FICO, Funds2Orgs, Jostens, Kendra Scott, Men’s Wearhouse, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and U.S. Coast Guard.
Additionally, student members heard from Jared Ebersole, FBLA high school alumnus and co-founder of Lectec, who shared his journey from FBLA member to entrepreneur, and what it takes to build, fail, and lead.
Nebraska FBLA Middle School and High School delegations, 451 members, advisers, and guests from traveled to San Antonio on June 28 for an unforgettable experience at the National Leadership Conference. Nebraska FBLA brought home 18 top 10 awards! Nebraska FBLA had an amazing conference and look forward to seeing how members will make an impact with leadership throughout the next year!
Thank you to Nebraska FBLA State Staff: Jacqui Garrison, Nebraska FBLA State Adviser, and Lois Hixson, Competitive Events Manager, serving on this year’s National Competitive Events Operations Team and Jennifer Claus, Nebraska FBLA-Collegiate State Adviser, serving as the National Board of Directors as Past Chair. Their leadership has helped expand opportunities for members across the country in FBLA.
Middle School Top 10 Award Winners
Second Place
- Slide Deck Applications – Addi Morgan; Arlington
Fifth Place
- Exploring Management & Entrepreneurship – Dylan Eddie, Eli Hegemann, and Marissa Blake; Arlington
Sixth Place
- Interpersonal Communication – Ana Hernandez-Franco; Newman Grove
- Slide Deck Applications – Chloe Cartwright; Arlington
- Annual Chapter Activities – Coleman Field and Kate Field; Raymond Central
- Exploring Leadership – Blake Slocum; Litchfield
Eighth Place
- Exploring FBLA – Braxton Fletcher; Litchfield
Ninth Place
- Exploring Leadership – McKinley Skiles; Meridian
Tenth Place
- Spreadsheet Applications – Audrey Woods; Arlington
- Career Exploration – Olivia Hake; Leigh
High School Top 10 Award Winners
First Place
- Digital Video Production – Isaiah Sinachack; Axtell
- Sports and Entertainment Management – Braxton Jelinek and Landon Vachal; Waverly
- Healthcare Administration – Ashlyn Bae; Elkhorn North
Second Place
- Community Service Project – Beau Cassell and Jack Cassell; Lincoln Southeast
- Future Business Leader – Annabelle Kumm; Lincoln East
Third Place
- Social Media Strategies – Adelyn Harms, Vanity Laughlin, and Peyton Nissen; Ashland-Greenwood
- Future Business Educator – Brittany Sup; Boone Central
Fourth Place
- Economics – Jacob Feuerbach; Creighton Preparatory High School
Fifth Place
- Human Resource Management – Nnadozie Ogbonnaya; Lincoln Southeast
Seventh Place
- Customer Service – Hazel Capp; Ashland-Greenwood
Eighth Place
- Business Management – Beau Cassell and Jack Cassell; Lincoln Southeast
Tenth Place
- Introduction to Business Presentation – Keeley Moninger, Tristan Taylor, and Tylee Fenton; Broken Bow
Collegiate Top 10 Award Winners
First Place
- Foundations of Communication – Carlye Kresl; Wayne State College
- Foundations of Finance – Conor Willeke; Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Foundations of Hospitality Management – Tavian Willsea; Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Job Interview – Azania Kumalo; Wayne State College
- Retail Management – Amelia Hakl; Peru State College
Second Place
- Impromptu Speaking – Makenna Fisher; Chadron State College
- Job Interview – Bruce Archambault; Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Management Case Competition – Madalyn Schoffstall; Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Supply Chain Management – Logan Spence; University of Nebraska at Kearney
Third Place
- Business Law – Jack Lancaster; Wayne State College
Fourth Place
- Foundations of Digital Design – Jake Rhodes; Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Foundations of Entrepreneurship – Landen Baum; York University
- Foundations of Management – Paige Comstock; Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Foundations of Selling – Jake Rhodes; Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Future Business Facilitator – Savannah Boedingheimer; Nebraska FBLA Collegiate Direct
Fifth Place
- Community Service Project – Lydia Jahnke and Kelli Tunender; Northeast Community College
- Foundations of Economics – Jack Lancaster; Wayne State College
- Foundations of Entrepreneurship – Evan Miller; Peru State College
- Future Business Facilitator – Sheila Miller; Peru State College
- Marketing & Sales Case Competition – Brodie Arnold, Josh Kaperski, and Trent Koger; Midland University
- Public Speaking – Jacie Ambrose; University of Nebraska at Omaha
- Sports Management & Marketing – Andrew Rentschler; University of Nebraska at Kearney
Sixth Place
- Business Communication – Haily Miller; University of Nebraska at Kearney
- Foundations of Selling – Colton Schaeffer; Wayne State College
- Project Management – Vyvian Alstrom; Midland University
- Technology and Computer Science Case Competition – Connor Nichols; University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Seventh Place
- Business Communication – Alana Wheatley; Chadron State College
- Digital Design & Communications Case Competition – Addison Ackles, Ella Beaudette, and Connor Reeson; University of Nebraska at Kearney
- Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition – Savannah Boedingheimer; Nebraska FBLA Collegiate Direct
- Foundations of Communication – Mira Comstock; Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Foundations of Hospitality Management – Carlye Kresl; Wayne State College
- Marketing & Sales Case Competition – Kiya Johnson and Skylar Scholting; Midland University
- Supply Chain Management – Vyvian Alstrom; Midland University
Eighth Place
- Accounting Case Competition – Ella Beaudette; Connor Reeson; University of Nebraska at Kearney
- Digital Design & Communications Case Competition – – Jacie Ambrose; University of Nebraska at Omaha
- Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition – Bruce Archambault and Madalyn Schoffstall; Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Finance Case Competition – Conor Willeke; Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Future Business Facilitator – Connor Nichols; University of Nebraska – Lincoln
- Marketing & Sales Case Competition – Kennedie Gartner, Schuyler Heesacker, and Manaseh Liphuka; Northeast Community College
Tenth Place
- Business Communication – Schuyler Heesacker; Northeast Community College
- Community Service Project – Amelia Hakl; Peru State College
- Computer Applications – Emma Hodnet; Midland University
- Digital Design & Communications Case Competition – Amelia Hakl and Mia Rikli; Peru State College
- Foundations of Finance – Andrew Rentschler; University of Nebraska at Kearney
- Hospitality Management Case Competition – Josalynn Amrine; Northeast Community College
- Parliamentary Procedure – Corbin Horner; Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Project Management – Alana Wheatley; Chadron State College
List of Nebraska FBLA Award Winners
About Future Business Leaders of America:
Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is a Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) dedicated to preparing students for success in college, careers, and life. Through partnerships with local businesses and industry professionals, FBLA provides students with opportunities to develop the technical and career readiness skills employers value most, including leadership, communication, collaboration, critical thinking, problem-solving, and technology proficiency. By combining classroom learning with experiential leadership development, career exploration, and competitive events, FBLA equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an ever-changing workforce across all career fields and industries. Nebraska FBLA serves more than 4,500 members across 171 middle school, high school, and collegiate chapters statewide. Learn more at http://nebraskafbla.org/ or https://fbla.org. Nebraska FBLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Expanded Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education.
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