Maine DOE Update – June 5, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine DOE Welcomes 10 Student Interns for the Summer of 2026

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) recently welcomed 10 student interns to its team. These interns will spend the summer working on several teams within the Maine DOE, bringing a variety of new skills, backgrounds, and experiences to the department. | More

Maine DOE Invites Applications for Screener Review and Recommendation Project

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking applicants for the Screener Review and Recommendation Project, a statewide professional learning initiative focused on strengthening regional expertise in early literacy assessment and supporting consistent, evidence-based screening practices across Maine schools. | More

2025 Penobscot County Teacher of the Year Ben Johnson Earns National Recognition for Innovative Latin Education Resources

Ben Johnson, the 2025 Penobscot County Teacher of the Year and a finalist for 2026 Maine State Teacher of the Year, has earned national recognition from the American Classical League for his outstanding contributions to Latin education through innovative technology-based learning resources used by students and teachers around the world. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

From Rookie to Role Model: Windham High School Mock CSI Unit Creates a Full-Circle Return to the Scene

“When will I ever use this after high school?” It’s a question that teachers have heard echo through classrooms for decades. From math equations to lab reports to literary analysis, students often wonder how today’s lessons will matter in their future. But what happens when learning moves beyond the classroom and into the real world—where students are exposed to the ways in which math, science, and English are not only useful but necessary to succeed? | More

Elementary School Community Meetings Give Portland Students Opportunities for Leadership

Students at Rowe Elementary School in the Portland Public Schools have stepped into leadership roles this year in a big way during the school’s first-ever community meeting assembly for third- through fifth-grade students. | More

Brewer School Department Alternative Education Programs: A Connected Pathway from Middle School Through Graduation

Brewer School Department’s alternative education programs have developed into a connected system of supports that begins in middle school and continues through multiple high school pathways, offering students flexible options for learning, engagement, and graduation. | More

Mountain Valley High School Expands Career Pathways Through Extended Learning Opportunities

Since launching in the fall of 2024, the Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Program at Mountain Valley High School in RSU 10 has provided students with meaningful, real-world learning experiences that connect classroom instruction to careers, higher education, and long-term success. Led by Christopher Brennick, Mountain Valley High School ELO Coordinator, the program has quickly become a model for how authentic, community-connected learning can raise student aspirations and expand access to opportunity, particularly in rural western Maine. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Registration Open for ElevatED 2026: Maine DOE Annual Summit and Every Teacher a Leader Conference

Registration is now open for ElevatED 2026, a dynamic summer professional learning experience designed to inspire, connect, and support Maine’s education workforce through meaningful collaboration and practical learning opportunities. | More

Registration Open for ‘MCSTOYA Connects: Neurodivergent Reads 2026’ Summer Learning Experience

The Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association (MCSTOYA), in partnership with the Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA), is inviting educators from across Maine to participate in MCSTOYA Connects: Neurodivergent Reads 2026, a summer professional learning experience focused on neurodiversity, inclusive practices, and the power of literature to foster understanding, empathy, and connection. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Maine DOE Seeking Contractor to Support Seal of Biliteracy, World Language Education, and Pine Project Coordination

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is seeking a contracted educational professional to support statewide work related to world language education during the 2026-2027 school year. | More

Find education-related jobs in Maine.