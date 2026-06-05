Young Grovespring angler catches record redhorse

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LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Memphis Nelson of Grovespring on recently catching a state-record river redhorse sucker in the early evening of May 16 on the Osage Fork of the Gasconade River in Laclede County.

Nelson caught the 10-pound, 3-ounce fish using a pole and line. It measured 28.5 inches long with a girth of 17 inches. MDC staff verified the state-record catch on a certified scale in Camdenton.

Dad Derek Nelson said his 14-year-old son has been fishing his whole life, “Since he could hold a pole,” Nelson said. “His reaction to catching this record fish was the best thing I’ve ever seen! He was ecstatic!”

Memphis added, “It felt really cool. We were excited to find it was a state record fish.”

The family is having the sucker taxidermied for display as a lifetime memory.

Missouri state record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, gig, bow, crossbow, underwater spearfishing, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or atlatl. For more information on state record fish, visit mdc.mo.gov/fishing/trophies-certificates/state-record-fish.

Learn more about fishing for suckers at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/species/suckers.