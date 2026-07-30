MDC announces fish salvage order to begin Aug. 1 at Turtle Pond in Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area

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WASHINGTON, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has authorized an Emergency Fish Salvage Order for Turtle Pond (Pond #3) at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area in Franklin County The order is in effect Saturday, Aug. 1 and continues through Monday, Aug. 31.

The Turtle Pond dam is failing and requires reconstruction. Cutting the dam to make necessary repairs will completely drain the pond. To remove and utilize the lake’s existing fish population, the Emergency Fish Salvage Order issued by MDC allows for a temporary suspension of fishing methods restrictions for Turtle Pond. During the order, anglers may take all species of fish from the lake (excluding endangered species listed in 3 CSR 10-4.111 of the Wildlife Code of Missouri).

In addition to fishing methods already authorized for the pond, the order enables anglers to take fish by the following methods during hours when Turtle Pond is open for public fishing: gig, atlatl, underwater spearfishing, bow, crossbow, snagging, grabbing, dip net, throw net, seine, and by hand. The order also calls for a temporary suspension of length limits, daily limits, and possession limits for all fish taken from Turtle Pond.

This emergency salvage action will allow the existing fish resources to be utilized before the dam is cut and expand opportunities for those who fish Turtle Pond.

Anglers between the ages of 16 and 65 must still hold a valid Missouri Fishing Permit to fish at the pond.

To reach Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area from Washington, take Highway 47 south 1.5 miles, then Bieker Road south 2 miles.