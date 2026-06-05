U.S. Supreme Court Resolves Rio Grande Compact Litigation

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) announced that the United States Supreme Court has approved a comprehensive settlement agreement in the 13-year-long Rio Grande Compact litigation, formally resolving disputes over water deliveries to Texas from New Mexico and Colorado.

“This historic settlement is a major victory for Texas,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “After more than a decade of fighting to protect our state’s water rights, we have secured a fair agreement that ensures reliable water deliveries to our farmers, families, and communities along the Rio Grande. Texas will never back down when it comes to defending our resources and our future.”

On May 26, 2026, the Supreme Court issued a journal entry adopting the proposed final decree and discharging the Special Master, concluding more than 13 years of litigation originally filed by Texas in January 2013. The settlement ensures more reliable delivery of Rio Grande water to Texas users while protecting the state’s allocations under the 1938 Rio Grande Compact.

“This resolution is a major win for Texas and affirms the importance of upholding interstate water agreements,” said TCEQ Chairwoman Brooke Paup. “Ensuring water availability to support Texas’ growing population has been an integral part of my career. This settlement secures Texas’ allocation and will help deliver reliable water supplies to Rio Grande communities.”

Throughout the litigation, the Texas Legislature funded the agency’s support of the case. TCEQ has provided ongoing technical, administrative, and legal support to the Rio Grande Compact Commission, including management of outside counsel.

“Texas stood firm throughout more than a decade of litigation to protect our water interests along the Rio Grande,” said TCEQ Commissioner Catarina Gonzales. “This settlement delivers practical solutions, including better groundwater management and earlier intervention triggers, that will benefit our farmers, rural economies, and the entire basin. I want to thank Governor Abbott for his leadership and the Texas Legislature for providing the continuous appropriations to defend our water allocation.”

Following hearings before the Special Master in September 2025 and his recommendation in the Fourth Interim Report, the Supreme Court approved the consent decree without exceptions from any party.

“This outcome demonstrates the value of persistence and collaboration in defending Texas’ water resources,” said TCEQ Commissioner Tonya Miller. “The additional agreements will provide much-needed certainty and fairness for downstream users who depend on the Rio Grande.”

The resolution provides greater certainty for Texas farmers, municipalities, and other water users who rely on the Rio Grande while promoting sustainable management across the basin.