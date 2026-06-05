Massachusetts Man Assisted off Falling Waters Trail

CONTACT:

Lieutenant James Kneeland

603-744-5470

June 5, 2026

Franconia, NH – On Thursday, June 4, 2026, just before 4:00 p.m., Conservation Officers were made aware of a hiker suffering a medical emergency on the Falling Waters Trail about 2.5 miles from the trailhead. A Good Samaritan had come across the ailing hiker and was trying to assist him down the trail. It was established that the Good Samaritan would continue slowly down the trail while two Conservation Officers hiked up to assist. By 5:30 p.m., the first Conservation Officer arrived with the pair at Cloudland Falls. Fluids were provided and the group continued slowly to the trailhead where they arrived just before 7:00 p.m. The hiker was assessed by LinWood Ambulance but chose to rest and continue home to Massachusetts.

The hiker was identified as 52-year-old Tom Delaney of Brewster MA. Delaney had departed earlier in the day attempting to summit Little Haystack Mountain. Before arriving at the summit, he made a wise choice to turn around and come down as a sudden illness made it difficult to continue. Delaney was well prepared with more than the ten essentials in his pack.

Hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek by packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.