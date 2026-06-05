MaineDOT to Close River Road in Lewiston

LEWISTON– June 5, 2026 – Starting June 8, the Maine Department of Transportation will be closing River Road in Lewiston for 90 days for a bridge replacement project of River Road Bridge.

River Road Bridge will be closed to all traffic. River Road will be closed to traffic, and motorists should take Goddard Road to Alfred Plourde Parkway. Local traffic will be able to access homes and businesses in the area.

A signed detour will be in place for motorists. Flaggers and message boards will be on site.

Motorists are encouraged to plan for additional travel time and follow all posted signage.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

The contractor on this project is T Buck Construction, LLC of Turner, Maine. The contract amount is $1,742, 311.

MaineDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as we complete this important infrastructure improvement.