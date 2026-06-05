Department Congratulates NYS Envirothon Competitors

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today congratulated the nearly 200 students that participated in the 2026 New York State Envirothon. Students from across the state traveled to SUNY Cortland on May 27-28 to participate in the two-day, hands-on environmental competition focused on topic areas such as: soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatics, and an emerging environmental issue: Non-Point Source Pollution Mitigation: It Begins at Home.

Commissioner Ball said, “The annual Envirothon competition series is a critical part of environmental and agricultural education in our state and across the world, and it is inspiring to see so many young people preparing to advocate for our environment and natural resources in the years to come. This competition provides a unique opportunity for our students to put their education to the test through hands-on experiments and helps shine the spotlight on the critical importance of preserving our natural resources. I congratulate our New York teams and our winners and wish them the best of luck moving forward.”

The team from The Mount Academy in Ulster County was named New York State Champion at the long-standing hands-on environmental competition, which challenges students on their knowledge of natural resource science, public speaking, and civic engagement. Red Creek Central School from Wayne County took second place and Chautauqua Lake Central School in Chautauqua County took third place.

The winning team from The Mount Academy will travel to the International NCF-Envirothon to represent New York State this summer at Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi. Each member of the team received a scholarship, and the team will compete against other top teams from the United States, China, Singapore, and Canada.

The NCF-Envirothon competition is a series of field station tests in the areas of soils/land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and an emerging environmental issue. Throughout the week-long competition, students demonstrate their knowledge in these areas through written tests and interactive stations. The teams also prepared oral presentations on this year’s current issue, “Non-Point Source Pollution Mitigation: It Begins at Home.”

In the New York State Envirothon, 38 teams from across New York State competed in environmental science and natural resource management written and oral tests during the two-day competition. The teams, made up of five students from grades 9 through 12, qualified at the regional or local level to receive invitations to the state competition.

Conservation District Employees' Association President Jessica Armstrong said, “The 2026 NYS Envirothon event was an incredible success, and it was truly a privilege to serve as a final oral presentation judge. The NYS Envirothon Committee did a marvelous job organizing and delivering this year's event. Their dedication and hard work created an exceptional experience for all participants, volunteers, and supporters.

Witnessing the dedication, hard work, and depth of knowledge demonstrated by these students was both inspiring and impressive. The passion and effort these students bring to the competition highlight not only their commitment to environmental stewardship, but also the bright future ahead for the next generation of leaders.”

The 2026 New York State Envirothon was made possible through the contributions of several sponsors and partnering agencies, including the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and its Division of Land and Water Resources. Many federal and state environmental agencies, County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and higher education institutions provided expertise and helped to organize the event.

About the New York State Envirothon

The New York State Envirothon is coordinated by the New York State Envirothon Committee consisting of members of the New York State Conservation District Employees Association, New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, and volunteers. The program services hundreds of high school students throughout New York State and the five city boroughs. Winning teams from regional and county Envirothon competitions advance to the state level and then to the International NCF-Envirothon, earning awards and scholarships at each level. The program is funded from contributions and grants from individuals, businesses, and organizations. Contributions are tax deductible through the New York State Environmental Education Foundation, and a portion of all contributions go towards the program. Additional information about the program and sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.nysenvirothon.net.

Sponsors of the 2026 New York State Envirothon include:

General Motors

Kate’s Real Food

Chobani

Aqua Valley Spring Water

The New York Chip Company

Cornell University CALS – Department of Food Science

Roc-Star Ice Cream

Brothers All Natural

NYS Conservation District Employees’ Association, Inc.

NYS Agriculture and Markets – Soil and Water Conservation Committee

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

Soil and Water Conservation Society – Empire Chapter

Scott Fickbohm

Cabot Cheese

First Place - Ulster County, The Mount Academy

Second Place - Wayne County, Red Creek Central School