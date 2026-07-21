New York State Agriculture Department Announces Revised Import Re...

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) today announced it has revised its import restrictions for pets coming into New York State following the detection of the New World Screwworm (NWS) in Texas and New Mexico. The updated import order allows the movement of cats and dogs from impacted areas or suspected impacted areas into New York so long as they have been provided an FDA-approved treatment within 14 days prior to entering the state. The remaining order is still in effect and can be found here.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The Department continuously evaluates its policies and animal health regulations to ensure it is responding proactively to any animal health threats and protecting the agricultural industry. We have been following the situation with NWS closely and determined these changes would allow rescue dogs and cats to come into New York State while still mitigating the potential spread of this invasive pest. We still urge our livestock producers to watch for signs of illness in their animals and take preventative measures, such as tightening biosecurity on the farm and implementing on-farm conservation practices. Taking these extra steps now are critical to protecting animal health.”

New York’s importation order also outlines requirements for additional veterinary testing, certification of good health, and preventative treatment of animals from impacted areas. Specifically, it requires that no domestic animal originating from an infested area enters the state until the area is declared free of the NWS, and that the animal has been examined by an accredited veterinarian and found free of the infestation. The order issued by AGM can be found here.

NWS poses a serious threat to livestock, pets, wildlife, and in rare cases, people. The larvae feed on living tissue and can cause severe wounds, animal suffering, and significant economic harm if not detected and treated quickly. To stay up to date with the latest NWS cases, visit the USDA website here.

According to the USDA, there is no concern about food safety, and the country’s food supply remains safe. The current risk to animals and people in the United States is also very low. AGM is coordinating with the New York State Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Conservation to monitor the situation and ensure state agencies are aligned in the event NWS is introduced in New York.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “While we continue to see no cases of New World Screwworm in any animals or humans in New York State, it is important to be ready because of the threat the parasitic larvae pose to animal and human health. Commissioner Ball is taking a forward-thinking approach, and we’ll continue to work with him and our partners to help ensure New York State is prepared and protected.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Actions to prevent the spread of this destructive parasite are far more effective and less costly than responding after it becomes established. These preventative regulations will help safeguard not only livestock and pets, but also the wildlife populations and natural ecosystems that are central to New York’s environmental and economic well-being.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the Department is also urging livestock producers and pet owners in New York to remain vigilant for symptoms of NWS in their animals, which includes:

Draining or expanding wounds

Maggots or eggs, especially around the navel, nose, and ears

If a producer or pet owner suspects NWS infection, they should contact the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets at 518-457-3502.

In addition, the Department is also asking livestock producers to strengthen biosecurity measures on their farm, and to follow the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) recommendations to implement on-farm conservation practices.

Additional information on NWS and proactive measures producers can take can be found on USDA’s website at: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/animals/animal-health/livestock-and-poultry-disease/stop-screwworm.