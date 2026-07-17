Department of Agriculture and Markets Announces Winners for Third...

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced its 2026 Women in Agriculture awardees, with honorees being recognized at The Great New York State Fair’s annual Women’s Day Breakfast on September 2, 2026. Now in its third year, this year’s Women in Agriculture Awards shine a spotlight on 13 inspiring female leaders who are shaping the future of the industry and reflecting the remarkable excellence of agriculture throughout New York State. This year’s celebration is especially meaningful, following the United Nations’ designation of 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer—an effort to recognize, celebrate, and empower women in agriculture around the world.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The Women in Agriculture Awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the incredible women who continue to enhance and grow our industry. From leading agricultural research teams to developing programs that support food systems, these innovators are strengthening our shared agricultural community and bringing it to new heights. The Department is thrilled to recognize this group of individuals who are shaping the future of New York agriculture.”

New York State Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “The New York State Fair is the perfect place to shine a light on the incredible contributions these women bring to our industry. I’m excited to celebrate them and the impact they have made across agriculture at our annual Women’s Day Breakfast.”

The Women in Agriculture Awards honor the vital contributions of women across New York's agricultural sector in areas including research, legacy, sustainability, veterinary practice, leadership, innovation, mentorship, overall achievement, and more. In 2026, the Department received 42 nominations of deserving women in agriculture. The selected recipients are:

Industry Legend Award: Karen Rivara – Greenport, NY

This awardee has a minimum of 20 years in the agricultural industry and has demonstrated a significant impact on agriculture through leadership, innovation, or mentorship. This awardee is recognized by peers and industry organizations for outstanding contributions to the field of agriculture.

Rising Star Award: Julia Fouts,Fouts Family Farm – Cortland, NY

This awardee has one to five years in the agricultural industry and has shown exceptional promise and achievement in the early stages of their career.

Urban Farmer Award: DK Kinard, Citywide Urban Farmer and Culinary Educator, New York Restoration Project – New York, NY

This awardee operates an urban farming business or community garden, demonstrating sustainable and innovative urban farming practices and helping to contribute to local food security and community health through urban agriculture efforts and education.

Rooted Success Award: Amanda Dykeman, Manager, Dykeman Farm – Pawling, NY

This awardee specializes in plant cultivation, horticulture, or floriculture, demonstrating contributions to the sustainability, beautification, and productivity of the environment through plant science. This awardee may engage in education, outreach, or community projects related to horticulture.

Golden Hoof Award: Dr. Carie Telgen, DVM, Ruminant Technical Specialist, Diamond V – Fort Ann, NY

This awardee specializes in animal husbandry, veterinary services, or apiculture, demonstrating exemplary care, management, and innovation in their specific field. This awardee engages in education or advocacy efforts related to animal welfare.

Empower Through Ag Award: Adrienne Bitar, PhD and Jennifer Han, PharmD, BCACP, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Seen Nutrition – Ithaca, NY

This awardee owns an agricultural business, actively supporting diversity and inclusion initiatives in the agricultural sector. This awardee may engage in community support and advocacy for minority or Veteran women farmers.

This awardee owns an agricultural business, actively supporting diversity and inclusion initiatives in the agricultural sector. This awardee may engage in community support and advocacy for minority or Veteran women farmers. Dairy Dynamo Award: Kendra Lamb, Manager, Lamb Farms – Oakfield, NY

This awardee operates or manages a dairy farm with high standards of animal care and production, actively demonstrating excellence in dairy farming practices. This awardee consistently demonstrates excellence in dairy farming and is recognized for their contributions to the local or national dairy industry.

Friend of the Fair Award: Kathleen Burns, Master Gardener Volunteer Program Coordinator, CCE Onondaga County – Cazenovia, NY

This award is given to a woman or group of women who continue to work toward the betterment of the fairgoer experience and supporting agricultural education at The New York State Fair.

Innovator in Ag Award: Jenn Smith, Sarah Meyer, Amanda Reilly Pitman, The Food and Agriculture Innovation Team, Grow-NY – Ithaca, NY

This awardee is actively involved in agricultural research and implementation of innovative practices to improve the agricultural field.

Leaving it Better Award: Kim Wagner, Founder/Owner, Stoutridge Winery and Distillery – Marlboro, NY

This awardee is selected by Commissioner Ball. Inspired by the saying "Leaving it Better," this awardee is selected for their legacy impact on the agricultural community and is seen as a leader in their field.

A full list of the recipients and the impacts they are making across our industry can be found here.

Tickets for the Women’s Day Breakfast now available

Tickets are now available for the State Fair’s Women’s Day Breakfast, which takes place on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at 9 a.m. The Women in Agriculture awardees will be honored during a presentation and awards ceremony celebrating their achievements in agriculture. Individuals interested in attending can purchase tickets here.

A list of last year’s winners is available on AGM’s website. In addition, as part of the International Year of the Woman Farmer promotion, the Department is celebrating all the past winners of the Women in Agriculture Awards through a special series that is being posted monthly through the end of the year on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Women in Agriculture

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistical Service’s 2022 Census of Agriculture, of New York’s 57,558 producers, nearly 22,000, or 38%, are women. Additionally, over 14,000 farms in New York are owned and operated by a woman. Nationally, the United States had 1.2 million female producers, accounting for 36% of the country’s 3.4 million producers.

The United Nations has declared 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer. The worldwide observance calls attention to the vital role that women play in global food and agricultural production. It also raises global awareness of the unique challenges women in agriculture face, catalyze action to help address those challenges, and support many of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including those focused on gender equity, food security, and poverty.

The Great New York State Fair

The Fair starts Wednesday, August 26 and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 7, 2026. All concerts are included in the price of admission. The Great New York State Fair is the most affordable state fair in the country. Fair tickets are $8 for adults while admission is free for children under 12 and senior citizens aged 65 and older. Tickets for the Fair can be found here.

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment, and is a key piece of the state’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest fair in the United States and is consistently recognized as being among the top five state fairs in the nation.