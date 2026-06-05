Double-lane closures planned on I-25

Colorado Springs — The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contract partner, SEMA Construction, Inc., will implement overnight double-lane closures on north- and southbound Interstate 25 between Mile Point 144 near Fillmore Street and MP 146 near Garden of the Gods Road. These closures are necessary for the safety of the traveling public.

Traffic Impacts

On Friday, June 5, motorists can expect the following traffic impacts for bridge repairs at Garden of the Gods Road:

Northbound Beginning at 7 p.m., the left lane of traffic will close. From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be double lane closures, and traffic will be reduced to one lane. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Southbound Beginning at 8 p.m., the left lane of traffic will close. From 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., there will be double lane closures, and traffic will be reduced to one lane. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Additional Traffic Impacts Noise and vibrations can be expected due to construction work The speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH on I-25 from MP 144 to MP 146.



Map of Interstate 25 between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road where overnight lane closures will occur.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!