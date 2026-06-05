Mobile Mark Earns Verizon Frontline Verified Status for First Responder Antenna Platforms

Mobile Mark, Inc. has been named a Verizon Frontline Verified Partner, with four multi-technology antenna platforms — MXG900, LTMWG900, LLPG08, & MXFG08 series

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobile Mark, Inc. has been named a Verizon Frontline Verified Partner, with four multi-technology antenna platforms — MXG900, LTMWG900, LLPG08, and MXFG08 series — earning Verizon Frontline Verified status.This designation confirms these Mobile Mark antennas meet Verizon’s rigorous standards for public safety communications in high-stakes environments. Evaluated for mission-critical performance, these solutions deliver reliable connectivity across FirstNet, CBRS, and private LTE/5G networks for use in patrol vehicles, ambulances, mobile command units, and fixed infrastructure.“The antenna is the first and last critical link in any wireless connection,” said Jerry Posluszny, Vice President of Engineering at Mobile Mark. “Our products have always been engineered and manufactured, here in the U.S. to meet the highest quality and reliability standards, so we are proud to have earned this status from Verizon confirming our ability to deliver consistent RF performance in mission-critical deployments.”“The equipment first responders rely on is only as strong as its weakest link,” said Calvin W. Jackson, Sr. Manager, Verizon Frontline Crisis Response. “Mobile Mark’s platforms earned Verified status by performing in the conditions that define public safety work.”With over 40 years of experience, Mobile Mark’s team continues to deliver high-quality, U.S.-manufactured antenna solutions trusted by public safety agencies when reliability matters most.About Mobile Mark, Inc.With over 40 years of experience, Mobile Mark designs and manufactures site, mobile, and device antennas covering 30 MHz to 7.2 GHz. Recognized for innovative solutions across a wide range of wireless industries, including GPS tracking and fleet management, cellular 4G LTE and 5G, Wi-Fi, RFID, public safety FirstNet, M2M and IoT, smart city networks, and autonomous and connected vehicles. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, research, and manufacturing facilities are located near Chicago, Illinois, with a Global Innovation and Design Center in Umeå, Sweden, and an additional manufacturing and sales facility near Hednesford, UK.For more information, visit www.mobilemark.com John SuarezVice President of Marketing and CommunicationsMobile Mark, Inc.1140 W. Thorndale Ave. Itasca, IL 60143.Main: 847.671-6690Direct: 847.773.6541Web: www.mobilemark.com

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