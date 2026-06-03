Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman Announces Name Change to Feinman & Childs Family Law

Partners of trusted Philadelphia-area law firm Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman announce name change to Feinman & Childs Family Law.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, LLC announces that the firm will now be known publicly as Feinman & Childs Family Law, reflecting the continued leadership and vision of partners Sarinia M. Feinman and Lindsay H. Childs Feinman & Childs Family Law builds on the firm’s long-standing reputation for excellence in Pennsylvania family law. The firm is dedicated to providing thoughtful counsel, strategic advocacy, strong court representation when needed, and compassionate guidance through some of life’s most challenging transitions.Sarinia M. Feinman and Lindsay H. Childs were both partners at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, LLC, where they honed their skills and legal prowess under the mentorship of founding partner Kate Vetrano. In 2025, following Kate Vetrano’s retirement, Ms. Feinman and Ms. Childs assumed leadership of the practice, continuing its exclusive focus on family law while carrying forward the values and standards on which the firm was built.Under its new name, Feinman & Childs Family Law remains committed to helping individuals and families navigate divorce and related family law matters in a thoughtful, family-centric, and solutions-oriented manner whenever possible. The firm represents clients effectively both in court and through alternative dispute resolution methods, including mediation and arbitration, offering comprehensive advocacy tailored to each client’s unique circumstances.Managing Partner Sarinia M. Feinman is widely respected for her ability to guide clients toward constructive resolutions. When matters must be decided by the court, she is a fierce and strategic litigator, advocating decisively on behalf of her clients.Partner Lindsay H. Childs brings additional depth to the firm’s alternative dispute resolution capabilities as a trained mediator and certified parenting coordinator, roles that allow her to help families resolve ongoing disputes efficiently while minimizing conflict. She is also very experienced in litigation and regularly represents clients in contested family law proceedings.Associate Attorney Sonam J. Vachhani’s detail-oriented approach and her courtroom experience allow her to effectively represent clients in family law matters such as divorce, child custody and support, property division, and Protection from Abuse cases.While the firm has updated its brand, the legal entity remains Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, LLC, doing business as Feinman & Childs Family Law. This ensures continuity for clients, courts, and professional partners.About Feinman & Childs Family LawFeinman & Childs Family Law is a Pennsylvania-based firm focused exclusively on family law, serving clients throughout Montgomery County, the Main Line, Philadelphia, and surrounding communities. The firm represents clients in court, arbitration, mediation, and other alternative dispute resolution forums across all areas of family law, including, but not limited to, divorce, equitable distribution, custody, child and spousal support, alimony, Protection from Abuse matters, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and post-divorce modifications.For information about the firm’s family law services or change in name, call 610-265-4441 or visit the website https://www.feinman-childs-familylaw.com

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