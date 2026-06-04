MPD Investigating Fatal Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in Northeast.



On Sunday, May 24, 2026, at approximately 4:33 p.m., Sixth District officers responded for the report of an unconscious person in the 3300 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was unconscious but breathing and suffering from severe injuries. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries on Friday, May 29, 2026.



The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, an autopsy determined the victim’s cause of death was the result of multiple blunt force injuries. The death was ruled a homicide and the detectives investigation established that the offense occurred at a residence in the 3600 block of Jay Street, Northeast.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Dalonte Lamont Jackson, of Northeast, DC.



Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 26070430

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