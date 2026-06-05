House Passes Extended Alcohol Service Pilot Program for the Summer

The Massachusetts House of Representatives today passed a bill authorizing municipalities to participate in a pilot program from June 8 to July 31, 2026, that would allow those with on-premises alcohol consumption licenses to extend operating hours by one hour, up to 3 a.m., and allow municipalities to establish designated public consumption districts for expanded alcohol purchase and consumption.

The bill does not impose a one-size fits all approach on cities and towns but instead gives municipalities the option to participate in a limited, temporary pilot program if local officials determine it is appropriate for their community, allows communities to determine where such designated districts shall be located, what restrictions are appropriate, and which establishments may participate.

“With the World Cup and 250th anniversary celebrations slated to take place in Massachusetts this summer, this pilot program won’t just allow us to better understand the one hour last call extension, it will also ensure that businesses are able to take advantage of the influx of visitors – creating a better experience for everyone,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I want to thank Chairman Michlewitz and Chair Fiola, as well as all my colleagues in the House, for recognizing that this summer is the right moment for this legislation.”

“Extending serving hours through this legislation will help enhance the exciting summer activities that will be occurring all across the Commonwealth. By making these changes, it will create a fun atmosphere for residents and tourists alike, and will enhance the economy for all our residents,” said Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means (D-Boston). “I want to thank Speaker Mariano, Chair Fiola, and all my House colleagues for their support of this critical initiative.”

“This legislation can help create vibrant, welcoming destinations while generating economic activity for restaurants, bars, retailers, and tourism-related businesses who choose to participate,” said Representative Carole A. Fiola (D-Fall River), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies. “Summer 2026 presents a unique opportunity for Massachusetts. With international visitors expected throughout the region for FIFA World Cup events and celebrations surrounding America’s 250th anniversary, and the return of Tall Ships to the Boston Harbor, communities across the Commonwealth will have an opportunity to showcase their downtowns, waterfronts, cultural districts, restaurants, and small businesses. This bill could help capture economic opportunity for Massachusetts while celebrating this historic tournament that only happens every four years around the world.”

Having passed the House of Representatives, the bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.