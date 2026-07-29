House Passes Legislation to Strengthen Alzheimer's and Dementia Care

The Massachusetts House of Representatives today passed legislation to strengthen dementia care, improve support for families and caregivers, expand workforce training, and enhance public health efforts to address Alzheimer's disease and other dementias across the Commonwealth. The bill takes a comprehensive approach to improving care for individuals living with dementia while equipping health care providers, first responders, hospitals, and state agencies with the tools and resources needed to better serve patients.

“Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia are devastating illnesses that profoundly affect not only those diagnosed, but also the families and caregivers faced with the challenges of caring for their loved one. This legislation is about ensuring that the Commonwealth is doing all that it can to care for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias by strengthening training, by improving coordination across the health care system, and by investing in a workforce that is better prepared to provide the care that diagnosed individuals need," said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). "I want to thank Leader Gregorie and Chair Stanley for their work on this legislation, as well as all my colleagues in the House for supporting these important reforms."

"While the Commonwealth is a global pioneer in advancing Alzheimer's Disease and related dementia treatment and prevention, we can't rest on our laurels," said Representative Thomas M. Stanley (D-Waltham), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Aging and Independence. "The prevalence of Alzheimer's and related dementia is expected to increase substantially over the next decade and at the same time we are experiencing workforce challenges and a shrinking pool of family caregivers. I'm grateful to Leader Gregoire and Speaker Mariano for prioritizing this legislation. It not only amplifies our commitment to lead on early detection, comprehensive treatment, and training, but signals to individuals with Alzheimer's and related dementia - along with their families and providers - that we recognize the heavy burden and sacrifices they've endured and will continue to do everything we can to support them going forward."

"With passage of this legislation, we demonstrate our continued commitment to Massachusetts residents living with Alzheimer's or a related dementia, as well as to their caregivers and healthcare providers,” said Representative Danielle W. Gregoire (D-Marlborough), First Division Chair. “This work began eight years ago with the passage of landmark Alzheimer's legislation that made Massachusetts a national leader. Despite that work, dementia diagnoses are becoming more frequent and patients and their caregivers need more help. As scientific advances continue to improve treatment options and make headway on a cure, so too must we in government adapt and implement policy such as the one we voted on today that will change lives for the better. Today, we establish a statewide dementia services coordinator, require the state to collect dementia specific data, increase public awareness on dementia, implement dementia training for first responders, and update hospital regulations for dementia patients. Massachusetts families dealing with Alzheimer's or a related dementia continue to be a priority of the House of Representatives and today, with this work, we make their futures a little more promising."

The legislation establishes mandatory dementia training programs for municipal and state law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical services personnel. Developed by the Municipal Police Training Committee, the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, the Department of Public Health (DPH), the Colonel of the State Police, and the Executive Office of Aging and Independence in consultation with Alzheimer's organizations and other stakeholders, the training will require at least two hours of initial instruction followed by biennial continuing education.

The bill expands notification requirements so that families or legal representatives are informed of an initial diagnosis of any dementia—not solely Alzheimer's disease—and establishes a new MassHealth dementia care coordination benefit for eligible members enrolled in Senior Care Options and One Care plans, providing support for both individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.

The legislation also enhances protections for patients and families by requiring acute care hospitals to allow medically appropriate visitation for patients living with Alzheimer's disease or other dementias, as well as those exhibiting symptoms of cognitive impairment. Hospitals will also be required to notify designated family members, caregivers, or legal representatives promptly following admission and before discharge, ensuring loved ones remain engaged in care planning.

To improve care in hospital settings, the legislation codifies requirements that hospitals maintain and implement dementia operational plans addressing staff training, patient recognition and management, dementia-friendly environments, caregiver communication, discharge planning, and care coordination. Hospitals will be required to update these plans every five years, submit them to DPH, and make them publicly available.

To strengthen the health care workforce, the legislation expands the state's Health Care Workforce Loan Repayment Program to provide loan repayment assistance for professionals specializing in geriatrics and geriatric psychiatry, helping recruit and retain clinicians with expertise in caring for older adults.

The bill also creates a Director of Dementia Care and Coordination within the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to oversee implementation of the state's Alzheimer's disease plan, coordinate public awareness initiatives, support hospital dementia preparedness, pursue grant opportunities, review training requirements, and improve statewide data collection related to Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

In addition, the bill directs DPH to expand public awareness efforts on brain health and dementia through culturally relevant education campaigns, strengthen statewide data collection on cognitive decline and caregiving, and regularly report on implementation of the CDC's Healthy Brain Initiative Road Map.

The bill passed the House of Representatives 155-0 and now goes to the Senate for consideration.