Legislature Bans Cancer-Linked Chemical from IV Bags in Massachusetts

Today the Massachusetts Legislature voted to ban the use of a toxic chemical commonly added to plastic intravenous (IV) bags and linked to cancer cases in Massachusetts.

The bill would phase out the use of DEHP—a toxic chemical—in IV bags and tubing in Massachusetts. Many IV bags currently contain DEHP, which is added to improve the plastic’s flexibility but can pose serious health dangers to patients.

“Today the Legislature took action to make sure that no patient in Massachusetts has to wonder whether the equipment keeping them alive is also putting their health at risk,” said Senate President Karen Spilka (D-Ashland). “This bill takes a known carcinogen out of common hospital equipment and replaces it with safer alternatives that are already available. I'm grateful to Chair Rodrigues, Chair Driscoll, and Senator Lovely for their persistence on this issue, to our partners in the House, and to the doctors, nurses, and advocates who raised their voices to make sure we got this done.”

“These are common-sense reforms that will protect patients in Massachusetts from toxic chemicals that are linked to cancer,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I want to thank Leader O’Day, Chair Decker, and all my colleagues in the House, along with our partners in the Senate, for recognizing the need for these important protections.”

“Today the Legislature took a bold step forward, ensuring that residents in Massachusetts will be safer when they enter a hospital, now knowing that the medical implements and equipment utilized are free of unnecessary contaniments,” said Senator Michael J. Rodrigues, Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “This legislation will phase out the manufacturing and selling of DEHP, a known environmentally harmful additive to IV bags and tubing. We need to do all we can to make our health care environment the safest possible for all patients in Massachusetts. I would like to thank Senator Lovely and Representative O’Day for their staunch advocacy in the passage of this legislation.”

The legislation—S.3106, An Act relative to toxic-free medical devices—would prohibit the manufacture or sale of IV containers and tubing made with intentionally added DEHP. DEHP—Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate—has been linked to breast, liver, lung, and testicular cancer, according to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners.

“We are once again elevating the standard of care in the Commonwealth and we should all be proud of that. When implemented, this will improve the health of patients by decreasing exposure to toxins and known carcinogens,” said Senator William J. Driscoll Jr. (D-Milton), Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Public Health. “We have a duty to keep patients and healthcare providers safe. As the Senate Chair of Public Health and a family member with loved ones receiving the types of care that this legislation applies to, I am grateful to all involved who took action to bring this to the legislature's attention and ultimately over the finish line into law. This result represents meaningful collaboration between legislators, staff, healthcare professionals, industry leaders, patients, and advocates.”

“We know that DEHP poses serious health risks, disrupting hormone systems and increasing cancer risk,” said Representative Marjorie C. Decker (D-Cambridge), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Public Health. “This legislation is a vital step in protecting public health by banning the sale and manufacture of IV bags and tubes that contain this toxic chemical. By eliminating DEHP, we commit to safer alternatives, prioritizing the health and well-being of our communities.”

“The Toxic-Free Medical Devices Act was filed because patients should never have to worry that the tools meant to heal them are exposing them to a cancer-linked chemical, especially when safe alternatives already exist in use right here in Massachusetts,” said Senator Joan B. Lovely, lead Senate sponsor of the legislation. “Seeing this advance through the Legislature brings Massachusetts to the brink of leading the nation on exemplary medical care. I want to thank Senate President Spilka and Senate Ways and Means Chair Rodrigues for their leadership, and our colleague Representative James O'Day for his partnership as House sponsor.”

“Massachusetts has always been a leader in health care innovation, and we here in the Commonwealth have a responsibility to continue advancing policies that make care safer for the people who need it most,” said Representative James J. O'Day (D-West Boylston), Fourth Division Chair and lead House sponsor of the legislation. “This legislation reduces unnecessary exposure to DEHP in medical devices while giving hospitals and providers the flexibility needed for a responsible transition to safer alternatives. I’m grateful to Senator Lovely for her partnership, Speaker Mariano for his leadership, and all the advocates, stakeholders, and colleagues who worked together to bring this important public health measure across the finish line.”

Having been passed by the Legislature, the bill has been sent to Governor Maura Healey’s desk for her signature.