CTDOT Plans to Remove Retaining Wall Main Street in Wolcott

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to remove Retaining Wall No. RW-033-099-001 on Route 99 (Main Street) in Wolcott.

The project involves the removal of Retaining Wall No. RW-033-099-001 and regrading of the slope. One of the northbound lanes will be eliminated, and a 5-foot shoulder will be constructed. In addition, a sidewalk will be installed on the northbound side of the road. Drainage improvements along the northbound side of the roadway are also anticipated.

The present schedule indicates that the design will be completed in 2027, with construction anticipated to start in 2028, assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding and receipt of any required right-of-way and environmental permits. This project will be undertaken with 80% federal and 20% state funds.

It is CTDOT's policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. It is important that the community share its concerns with CTDOT to assist in the project's development. If anyone has any questions or comments on this project, contact Gregory Funk, Principal Engineer, at (860) 594-3214 or by e-mail at Gregory.Funk@ct.gov. Please make reference to State Project No. 0171-0496.