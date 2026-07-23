CTDOT Plans to Implement a Road Diet on Talcottville Road in Vernon

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to implement a road diet in Vernon on Route 83 (Talcottville Road) between Regan Road and Vernon Gardens Drive. The project involves the conversion of two existing travel lanes in each direction of traffic to one travel lane in each direction, a two way left turn lane, and shoulders/bike lanes. This project will also evaluate the feasibility of extending the existing sidewalk network within the existing state right-of-way on the western side of this roadway between Loveland Hill Road and Woodmere Place.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, a road diet, or roadway reconfiguration, that changes a four-lane road to a three-lane road can see a 19-47% reduction in total crashes. "Road diets are low-cost ways to calm traffic and improve safety," said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Jonathan Corilla. "This project will enhance safety, mobility, and accessibility for all roadway users."

The present schedule indicates that the design will be completed in December 2027, with construction anticipated to start in the spring of 2028, assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding and receipt of any required right-of-way and environmental permits. This project will be undertaken with 90% federal and 10% state funds.

It is CTDOT's policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. It is important that the community shares its concerns with CTDOT to assist in the project's development. If anyone has any questions or comments on this project, contact Jonathan Corilla, Project Manager, at (860) 594-2755 or by e-mail at Jonathan.Corilla@ct.gov. Please make reference to State Project No. 0146-0208.