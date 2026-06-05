Crysp Expands Published Certificate of Analysis Program Across Its Concentrate Line

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crysp, a premium THCa cannabis brand known for solventless cold cure rosin and small-batch NorCal flower, today announced the rollout of an expanded product-transparency program that publishes third-party Certificates of Analysis and batch-level testing details across its full range of concentrates, alongside several new concentrate formats now available at crysp.co.The initiative puts batch-specific lab data, cannabinoid profiles, product composition, and testing details, directly on each product listing, reflecting how Crysp's audience increasingly evaluates concentrates by verified quality and provenance rather than marketing claims.A Transparency-First ApproachEvery concentrate listing at crysp.co now includes:A published Certificate of Analysis from accredited third-party laboratoriesBatch-specific information, where available, tying each product to its tested runClear cannabinoid and composition details to support side-by-side comparisonThe program is part of Crysp's broader focus on giving customers the documentation to make informed decisions about what they're buying.Expanded Format Selection The transparency rollout coincides with a wider selection of concentrate formats, giving customers more ways to explore the category: cold cure rosin, live resin, crystalline THCa, hash-style concentrate, and dry sift. Crysp also offers limited Reserve Batch releases and curated collections that let customers compare different formats side by side.AvailabilityThe expanded format selection and published Certificates of Analysis are live now at crysp.co. New Reserve Batch drops are added on a rolling basis as availability allows.About CryspCrysp is a premium THCa cannabis brand offering a curated range of solventless cold cure rosin, THCa flower, pre-rolls, live resin, vapes, gummies, and concentrates. Sourced from small-batch NorCal hash makers and cultivators, every Crysp product is third-party lab tested and federally compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill. Crysp ships to eligible states across the U.S. Learn more at crysp.co.

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