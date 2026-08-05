Clubhouse Drops Launches Redesigned Website for Its Hemp-Derived THCA Product Catalog

The updated e-commerce website introduces streamlined product categories, new educational resources and an improved shopping experience.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clubhouse Drops has announced the launch of its redesigned e-commerce website, providing adult customers with an updated way to explore the company’s catalog of hemp-derived THCA products.The new Clubhouse Drops website organizes the company’s inventory into dedicated categories for flower, concentrates, pre-rolls, vapes and edibles. A Shop All section is also available for customers who want to browse the complete online catalog.According to Clubhouse Drops, the redesign was developed to make product information easier to locate while creating a more consistent experience across desktop and mobile devices. Visitors can browse by product type, review new releases and access available product details from a centralized storefront.The updated website features several main product categories:- THCA pre-rolls- THCA vapes- Hemp-derived ediblesThe company’s THCA flower collection includes products from Clubhouse Drops and other available brands. Its THCA concentrate collection includes cold cure live rosin badder and other concentrate formats.Recent additions to the online catalog include Pineapple Cup, Kosher Kush, Dump Truck, Banana Taffy, Frozen Waffles, Cream Cheese and Bottle Caps Cold Cure Live Rosin Badder from Team Elite Genetics. Product availability may change based on inventory and applicable shipping restrictions.The redesigned site also includes frequently asked questions and general educational information about THCA, product categories and shipping. Clubhouse Drops states that its products are lab tested for safety and potency and shipped in discreet packaging.As part of the website launch, the company currently offers free priority shipping on qualifying orders above $150. Eligible purchases over $200 may receive a 10% discount. Sale items are excluded, and additional terms or restrictions may apply.Clubhouse Drops limits sales to adults who meet the legally required purchasing age in their jurisdiction. Because hemp and cannabinoid regulations vary by state and locality, customers are responsible for reviewing applicable laws before ordering. Clubhouse Drops does not ship to jurisdictions where its products are prohibited.Additional information about Clubhouse Drops and its available product categories can be found at https://clubhousedrops.com/ About Clubhouse DropsClubhouse Drops is an online retailer of hemp-derived products for legally eligible adults. Its catalog includes THCA flower, concentrates, pre-rolls, vapes and edibles from Clubhouse Drops and other participating brands. The company provides online product information, secure checkout, discreet packaging and customer support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.