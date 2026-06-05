Georgia Corn Growers Vote to Continue Corn Commission Assessments

ATLANTA, GA – Today, the Georgia Department of Agriculture announced that Georgia corn producers have voted to continue the Georgia Corn Commission Marketing Order for an additional three years, extending it through 2029.

Under the renewed marketing order, the rate will remain at one cent ($0.01) per bushel assessment for growers. The three-year renewal was approved by an affirmative vote of nearly 84% of all ballots received and will become effective upon notification to the applicable producers.

The Georgia Agricultural Commodity Commission for Corn collects these funds to be used for education, promotion, and research critical areas affecting corn production in Georgia.

Marketing Orders are reviewed and voted on by producers every three years to ensure continued support for the Commission’s mission and programs.

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