Georgia Corn Growers Vote to Continue Corn Commission Assessments
Georgia Department of Agriculture
Tyler J Harper, Commissioner
19 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30334
Thu, Jun 4 2026
ATLANTA, GA – Today, the Georgia Department of Agriculture announced that Georgia corn producers have voted to continue the Georgia Corn Commission Marketing Order for an additional three years, extending it through 2029.
Under the renewed marketing order, the rate will remain at one cent ($0.01) per bushel assessment for growers. The three-year renewal was approved by an affirmative vote of nearly 84% of all ballots received and will become effective upon notification to the applicable producers.
The Georgia Agricultural Commodity Commission for Corn collects these funds to be used for education, promotion, and research critical areas affecting corn production in Georgia.
Marketing Orders are reviewed and voted on by producers every three years to ensure continued support for the Commission’s mission and programs.###
About the Georgia Department of Agriculture and Georgia Grown
The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is dedicated to advancing Georgia's agricultural industry through effective regulation, support, and innovative marketing initiatives. The GDA ensures food safety, promotes plant and animal health, and drives economic growth, focusing on maintaining high standards in agriculture to uphold Georgia's reputation as the state's number one industry. A key component of the GDA's efforts is the Georgia Grown program, a dynamic marketing and economic development initiative designed to promote products grown or made in Georgia. By championing local farmers and businesses and encouraging Georgians to buy locally produced goods, Georgia Grown supports the state's economy and enhances consumer awareness of Georgia's agricultural products.
Georgia Department of Agriculture
Tyler J Harper, Commissioner
19 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30334
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