Meet Me at the Market: Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Launches New Campaign Connecting Consumers with Local Farmers Markets

ATLANTA, GA – Today, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper announced the launch of “Meet Me at the Market,” a new statewide campaign that spotlights the powerful impact of farmers markets on Georgia’s top industry—agriculture—and the communities they serve. The campaign aims to unify and elevate farmers markets across Georgia while amplifying their impact as essential community resources.

“We’re excited to launch our 2026 Georgia Grown Farmers Market campaign, ‘Meet Me at the Market,’ highlighting Georgia Grown certified farmers markets in every corner of our state,” said Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “With fresh produce like iconic Georgia peaches and world-famous Vidalia onions in season now, there’s no better time for Georgians to visit their local farmers market and support local agriculture.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05MUMKJ8ns0&feature=youtu.be

“Meet Me at the Market” is designed to showcase Georgia’s network of farmers markets through Georgia Grown signage, social media promotions, special ‘Market Days,’ and comprehensive communications support. The campaign aims to spotlight the unique offerings of each market and inspire Georgia consumers to shop locally.

This year, ten farmers markets have been selected as Spotlight Markets. The Spotlight Markets include:

Amicalola Regional Farmers Market – Dawsonville, GA

– Dawsonville, GA Cartersville Farmers Market – Cartersville, GA

– Cartersville, GA Freedom Farmers Market – Atlanta, GA

– Atlanta, GA Forsyth Farmers’ Market – Savannah, GA

– Savannah, GA The Grant Park Farmers Market – Atlanta, GA

– Atlanta, GA Peachtree Road Farmers Market – Atlanta, GA

– Atlanta, GA Piedmont Park Green Market – Atlanta, GA

– Atlanta, GA Unearthing Farm & Market – Atlanta, GA

– Atlanta, GA WayGreen Local Fare Market – Waycross, GA

– Waycross, GA West Georgia Farmers Cooperative Farmers Market – Columbus, LaGrange, and West Point, GA

Explore the full list of Georgia farmers markets at gagrownfarmersmarkets.com. To be featured on the list, markets must submit a completed Georgia Grown Farmers Market Registration Form.

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