Nara Organics Recalls All Lots of Nara Infant Formula Due to Potential Risk of Infant Botulism

Atlanta, GA – The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is alerting consumers to the voluntary recall of all lots of Nara Organics Powdered Infant Formula after three cases of infant botulism in infants who CDC reported had consumed Nara formula. The three infants were hospitalized and treated in California, Washington, and Pennsylvania. The Georgia Department of Agriculture inspectors are currently visiting Target retailers and distribution centers to ensure the product is no longer offered for sale. Consumers who purchase the affected product should dispose of it immediately and may request a refund online.

Georgia consumers should check their homes for Nara Organics Powdered Infant Formula (all lot codes) and stop using the product immediately. The product was sold nationwide at Target retail stores, Target.com, and Nara.com.

Affected Product Details:

Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula, 700g, with UPC 860013251901

Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula, 400g, with UPC: 860013251918

All lots currently on the market are included in this voluntary recall, and the specific codes are as follows. The lot code can be found on the bottom of each can.

408125075E14F2

708125076E14F2

708125083E14F2

408125139E14F2

708125141E14F2

708125145E14F2

708125174E14F2

709125273E14F2

709125280E14F2

709125288E14F2

409125307E14F2

70926019ENNB

70926029ENNB

70926035ENNB

70926039ENNB

70926042ENNB

Product Photos:

GDA’s Food Safety team members are conducting visits at Target Retailers and distribution centers across Georgia to ensure this product is no longer available for sale on store shelves.

Infant botulism is a rare but potentially fatal illness that presents a serious threat to the health of infants which occurs when Clostridium botulinum spores are ingested and colonize the intestinal tract, producing botulinum neurotoxins in the immature gut of infants. Affected infants can present with some or all of the following signs and symptoms: constipation, poor feeding, ptosis (drooping eyelid), sluggish pupils, low muscle tone, difficulty sucking and swallowing, weak or altered cry, generalized weakness, respiratory difficulty, and possibly respiratory arrest. Infants experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately. To report an illness, contact the Georgia Department of Public Health at 1-866-PUB-HLTH (1-866-782-4584).

Nara will automatically refund all consumers who purchased formula from their website in May and June 2026. Other customers with unused product may request a refund by taking a photo of the bottom of each can and completing the refund form here:

https://nara.com/pages/refund-request-form.

Target customers may return their product to Target retail locations or follow Target's online return instructions.

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