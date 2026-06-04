Minnesota Launches New Workforce Pell Program

Today, the Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE) launched a web portal to accept applications for Minnesota Workforce Pell, which expands federal Pell Grant eligibility for Minnesotans who want to pursue a short-term job training program. Participation in Workforce Pell is voluntary. Institutions interested in offering expanded Pell eligibility to students must apply to OHE by June 30, 2026.

“Calling all Minnesota colleges: now is the time to apply to be a Workforce Pell institution and connect your students with this new financial aid resource,” OHE Commissioner Denis Olson said. “Not every career requires a two- or four-year degree. There are many in-demand jobs that students can access by earning a certificate through a short-term job training program. From health care to the trades, I am thrilled we have this opportunity to support more Minnesotans with Pell funding.”

In 2025, Congress established Workforce Pell to support occupations that are high-skill, high-wage, in-demand, and are both stackable and portable across employers. Unlike other Federal financial aid programs, states were given flexibility to determine their own policies and procedures for rolling out the program. To establish Minnesota’s Workforce Pell program, OHE worked with the Governor’s Workforce Development Board.

Minnesotans may receive Workforce Pell if they are attending a participating institution, meet standard Pell Grant requirements, and are enrolled in an approved short-term program on the state’s priority occupation list, which includes various healthcare and trade programs. Students will also need to fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) to be considered for funding.

Colleges interested in applying to be a Workforce Pell campus will find all application materials on the OHE website. To be approved, colleges must offer programs that:

are between 150-599 clock hours, 4-15 semester or trimester hours, or 6-23 quarter hours, and 8–14 weeks long;

align with the requirements of high-skill, high-wage, or in-demand industry sectors or occupations;

meet the hiring needs of employers or potential employers;

lead to a recognized postsecondary credential that is stackable and portable (or prepares students for employment for which there is only one recognized postsecondary credential), and ensures that a student receives academic credit for at least one certificate or degree program at one or more eligible institutions;

demonstrate ≥70% completion (within 150% of normal time) and ≥70% placement (180 days post‑completion);

satisfy the U.S. DOE’s value-added earnings (VAE) standard; and

have met these requirements for at least one year.

Applications that meet submission requirements will be advanced to the Workforce Pell Review Committee to assess the program’s eligibility. The review committee will then make recommendations to the Governor for official certification.

OHE will publish the current list of Minnesota-certified Workforce Pell programs annually on its website, within 30 days after U.S. DOE’s final approval of the Governor-certified program list. Published information will include the program name, provider, credential type, Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP)/Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) alignment, tuition and fees, and other disclosures required by state or federal law.