OHE Awards $4.87 Million to Minnesota Businesses to Support Employee Training

Today, the Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE) announces the 2026 recipients of the Dual Training Grant. In total, $4.87 million was awarded to 71 Minnesota businesses and five regional organizations that represent multiple employers. The funds will allow companies in high-demand industries to fund dual training programs for 867 employees.

“The impact of these grants goes far beyond employee training,” OHE Commissioner Dennis Olson said. “From building the next generation workforce in high-demand industries to providing the training necessary for Minnesotans to start a career and support their family, each award represents an investment in the future of our state.”

Industries eligible for Dual Training Grants include advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services, information technology, child care, transportation, and legal cannabis. Grantees can receive up to $150,000 for related instruction costs, of which a single dual trainee can benefit from up to $6,000 for their training. Those costs include tuition, fees, books, and materials.

In addition, a grantee can receive up to $15,000 for trainee support costs like transportation, mileage, lodging, meals, tutoring services, translation services, preparatory course, interpreter services, and/or accessibility services.

“Earn-and-learn approaches like Dual-Training Pipeline are successfully bringing together structured on-the-job training with related technical instruction to achieve economic success for workers and businesses,” DLI Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach said. “The grants support career pathways that help families across Minnesota.”

Since 2019, OHE has awarded 455 Dual Training Grants to support businesses across the state. This represents an investment of over $28.6 million to advance the training of 4,169 employees.

2026 Dual Training Grant recipients:

Aircorps Aviation, Bemidji

Allina Health, Minneapolis

Alomere Health, Alexandria

American Crystal Sugar Company, Moorhead

Annandale Health & Community Services, Annandale

Apple Tree Dental, New Brighton

Beacon Embedded Works, Eden Prairie

Bedford Industries, Worthington

Beehive Homes of Lakeville, Lakeville

Behrens Manufacturing, Winona

C.A.R.E. Clinic, Red Wing

Cassia, Minneapolis

Center For Alcohol and Drug Treatment, Duluth

CentraCare Health System, Saint Cloud

Children’s Dental Services, Minneapolis

Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis

Community Dental Care, Saint Paul

Cornerstone Montessori School, St. Paul

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby

Daikin Applied Americas, Faribault

Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce Charitable Foundation, Eagan – This is grant was awarded to a regional organization that represents 7 different employers.

Discovery Place Early Learning Center, Thief River Falls

Essentia Health, Duluth

Fair Meadow Nursing Home, Fertile

Fairview Health Services, Minneapolis

Food Service Specialties, Red Wing

Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, Saint Paul

Grand Village, Grand Rapids

Greater Bemidji, Bemidji – This grant was awarded to a regional organization that represents 16 different employers.

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Minneapolis

HealthPartners Institute, Minneapolis

Ichor Systems, Sauk Rapids

In Control, Minneapolis

Intek Plastics, Hastings

IPS Cranes, St. Paul

JBS, Worthington

Jord Bioscience, St. Paul

Kalina Dental, Mankato

Kids Haven, Buffalo

Lake Region Healthcare, Elbow Lake

Madison Avenue Dental, Mankato

Midwest Manufacturers Association, Alexandria - This grant was awarded to a regional organization that represents 16 different employers.

Mindful Wellbeing, Minneapolis

Minnesota Precision Manufacturing Association, Minneapolis - This grant was awarded to a regional organization that represents 22 different employers.

MME Group, Vadnais Heights

Montessori American Indian Childcare Center, Saint Paul

New Horizons Academy, Plymouth

North Mankato Family Dentistry, North Mankato

North Memorial Health Care, Minneapolis

Orthotic Care Services, Minneapolis

Our Lady of Peace, Saint Paul

Perham Health, Perham

Pike Lake Dental, Duluth

Pollard Dental Care, Sleepy Eye

Post Consumer Brands, Northfield

Ready, Set, Smile, Minneapolis

Rebound, Inc., Minneapolis

Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia

River City Therapy Center, Red Wing

rms Company, Minneapolis

Sanco Enterprises, Shoreview

Sappi Cloquet, Cloquet

Sonnet Montessori And Child Care, Prior Lake

Stevens Community Medical Center, Morris

Switchback Medical, Brooklyn Park

Tafco Equipment Company, Blue Earth

Tall Pines Family Dentistry, Bemidji

The Aagard Group, Alexandria

The Bridge Autism Clinic, Minneapolis

Touchstone Mental Health, Minneapolis

Two Rivers Enterprises, Holdingford

UMC, Monticello

United Taconite, Forbes

University Aviation Association, Memphis - This grant was awarded to an organization that represents an employer in Minnesota and will support the training of one Minnesota based employee.

University Of Minnesota, Minneapolis

Yellow Brick Road Early Childhood Development Center, Plymouth

Total amount awarded: $4,869,563.00.