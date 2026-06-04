MPD Makes Arrest in Child Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in the death of an infant that occurred in Southeast.

On Sunday, January 18, 2026, at approximately 6:03 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4700 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, for the report of an unconscious child. Upon arrival, officers located a 13-month-old female and a 13-month-old male inside of an apartment. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the 13-month-old female was pronounced dead. The 13-month-old juvenile male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Friday, April 3rd, 2026, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be dehydration and malnourishment due to neglect and the manner of death a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 13-month-old Mazouri Jones, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 25-year-old Valencia Duke, of Southeast, DC. Duke, the mother of the decedent, has been charged with First Degree Felony Murder.

CCN: 26008480

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