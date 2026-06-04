Ancient species, modern recovery

If you want to know how Michigan waters are doing, why not check in with one of the oldest and most storied species that lives there?

Curious Michiganders can do just that – and kick off Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week 2026 – on Saturday, June 6, at the 15th Friends of the St. Clair River Sturgeon Fest.

Lake sturgeon, one of the oldest fish species of the Great Lakes and a branch of one of the world’s most ancient surviving fish groups, were once nearly wiped out from the lakes but are making a historic comeback. Up to nine feet long and 300 pounds when fully grown, they are good indicators of the health of the water and ecosystem, making them a keystone species. Lake sturgeon also have a culturally significant relationship with many Native Americans.

National, tribal, state, and local partnerships and projects are underway to restore sturgeon to a self-sustaining level in Michigan. This work includes restoring sturgeon habitat, reintroducing sturgeon into their native ranges, and raising awareness and appreciation. The Michigan's Lake Sturgeon Rehabilitation Strategy outlines the current plan to bring sturgeon back.

According to Andrew Briggs, fisheries research biologist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), a large and stable population of lake sturgeon exists in the St. Clair-Detroit River system, with an estimated 30,000 adult sturgeon. The largest segment of this population spawns in the upper St. Clair River beneath the Blue Water Bridge.

“The Friends of the St. Clair River Sturgeon Fest is a great way to celebrate this unique local population,” Briggs said. “It’s also a great way to recognize the conservation efforts that have helped strengthen sturgeon numbers while improving habitat for lake sturgeon and the many other species that call the St. Clair River home.”

The Sturgeon Fest focuses on conservation and education, with opportunities to get up close and personal with the fish and learn about reintroduction efforts to build the species’ population. A live sturgeon touch tank and other hands-on activities are available, along with food trucks and more. Events on land are free, and tickets will be available for a narrated cruise along the St. Clair River and Lake Huron on the Huron Lady II, where passengers will observe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) biologists at work conducting their lake sturgeon survey.

The festival is held in partnership with the DNR and Port Huron Museums. Sponsors include the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), which helps support the festival through a Public Advisory Council Support grant. The grant also educates the public about the river and progress in the St. Clair River Area of Concern. Festival exhibitors include the DNR, EGLE Classroom and Michigan Green Schools, Michigan Sea Grant, Great Lakes Fishery Commission, and more.

The festival isn’t the only opportunity to support and learn about lake sturgeon in Michigan:

Michigan’s Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week takes place June 6-14 this year. The annual recognition highlights the ways protecting the Great Lakes sustains and supports Michiganders, with a focus on opportunities to learn about and protect Michigan waters and resources to foster generations of water stewards. Governor Gretchen Whitmer dedicated the week with a state proclamation.

Beyond Sturgeon Fest, there are many ways to engage with Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week, including:

Learn more on EGLE’s Stewarding the Great Lakes webpage.