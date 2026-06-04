First Human Study Shows Qi601 Probiotic Binds Microplastics and Retains 98% During Digestion

Dr. Nicholas Monsul and Dr. Eva Berkes in Quorum Innovations Lab

Researchers report Qi601 Maintained binding through digestion, supporting its potential to help reduce microplastic exposure in the gut.

A newly released scientific study reports the first published demonstration that a technology designed to physically bind microplastics in humans is feasible.” — Dr. Eva Berkes

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Published Human Study Demonstrates Qi601 Postbiotic Binds Microplastics and Retains ~98% During Digestion in laboratory StudiesBio Archives Link to Quorum Innovations https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.64898/2026.05.11.724280v1 A newly released scientific study reports the first published demonstration that a technology designed to physically bind microplastics in humans is feasible.Researchers at Quorum Innovations evaluating Qi601, (My Gut Guardian) a novel non-living postbiotic derived from a safe, beneficial Lactobacillus fermentum biofilm, demonstrated visible binding of microplastic particles in a first-in-human chewing gum study. Follow-on laboratory digestion studies further showed that approximately 98% of the bound nano- and microplastics remained associated with post biotic Qi601 through transit across saliva, gastric, intestinal, and colonic digestive conditions. Using advanced imaging techniques and intestinal barrier studies, Quorum investigators also demonstrated that Qi601 reduced epithelial exposure and intracellular uptake of nanoplastics, supporting a new “barrier-directed” approach aimed at reducing gastrointestinal absorption of ingested plastic particles, a technology termed “transepithelial barrier gradient”. The findings represent the first ever published evidence that a safe, postbiotic technology can physically sequester microplastics in humans while maintaining durable binding through human digestion studied in the laboratory.Media Contact: For further information regarding the study findings or to schedule interviews with Dr. Nick Monsul and Dr. Eva Berkes, please contact Pamela McCoy at pam.media@quoruminnovations.com

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