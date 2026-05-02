Quorum Innovations Among First Selected to Help Shape Federal STOMP Initiative as HHS Highlights Microplastics as Toxic

Dr. Nicholas Monsul and Dr. Eva Berkes in Quorum Innovations Lab

Addressing microplastics requires both systemic solutions and individual empowerment” — Dr.Monsul, M.D.

SARASOTA, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) brings heightened attention to the risks of microplastics—calling them “toxic” in a recent headline—Quorum Innovations www.quoruminnovations.com today announced it was among the first organizations in the country invited to have a seat at the table in the federal government’s STOMP initiative, a collaborative effort focused on addressing microplastic exposure and its potential health impacts.Participation in STOMP—a $144 million initiative aligned with advancing Systemic Targeting Of MicroPlastics —positions Quorum Innovations alongside leading researchers, policymakers, and public health stakeholders working to better understand and mitigate this emerging environmental health challenge.“This recognition reflects the urgency of the issue and the importance of collaboration between innovators and public health leaders,” said Dr. Eva Berkes, M.D. Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer “We are honored to contribute to a national dialogue focused on protecting human health in the face of growing environmental exposures.”The renewed federal focus also aligns with broader research and innovation efforts supported by agencies such as Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, which drives high-impact biomedical and health breakthroughs, and American Psychological Association, which contributes to understanding the behavioral and societal implications of emerging health risks. Together, these entities reflect a multi-disciplinary push to address microplastics from both scientific and public health perspectives.Microplastics—microscopic particles found in food, water, and everyday consumer products—have become pervasive in modern life. Federal acknowledgment from HHS underscores growing concern about their potential effects, prompting increased coordination across government, academia, and the private sector.Quorum Innovations’ early involvement in STOMP reflects its commitment to advancing science-driven solutions and contributing to evidence-based approaches that address environmental health risks at scale. The company continues to support research, awareness, and collaboration aimed at better understanding exposure pathways and mitigation strategies.As part of its broader mission, Quorum Innovations has also developed QI601, a product designed to support the body’s natural elimination processes by binding microplastic particles. While the company’s primary focus within STOMP remains research and collaboration, QI 601 represents one example of how innovation may translate into practical tools for consumers in the future.“Addressing microplastics requires both systemic solutions and individual empowerment,” added Dr. Monsul, M.D., F.A.C.S., Co-Founder and Chairman “We are committed to advancing both through our participation in national initiatives and our ongoing research efforts.”For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, contact Pamela McCoy at: Pam.media@quoruminnovations.com.About Quorum InnovationsQuorum Innovations is a microbiome based,science-driven company focused on developing innovative approaches to modern environmental health challenges. Through research and DARPA collaboration, and product development, the company aims to support healthier outcomes in an increasingly complex world.

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