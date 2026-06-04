Join the 2026 Summer Reading Program

When does the program run? June 8th through July 31st

How much does it cost? FREE

When to join us? Virtually Monday, Wednesday, Friday 1:00pm – 1:45pm

Monday : ART Clue Connections!

: ART Clue Connections! Wednesday: Interactive Exploratory Investigation!

Interactive Exploratory Investigation! Friday: STEM Theme Lab Friday Featuring a Special Guest!

NEWS FLASH! Guess who is coming back? Kate will be joining us on the set with Denise and Josh! She can’t wait to see all of you again.

Your Summer Reading Program Mission:

Investigate: Use Field Files (top-secret book lists) and Classified BINGO cards to find clues.

Use Field Files (top-secret book lists) and Classified BINGO cards to find clues. Experiment: Join 26-Themed-Events, from Science Labs to “PastaPaleontology.”

Join 26-Themed-Events, from Science Labs to “PastaPaleontology.” Track: Collect 24 Weekly Footprint Clues to power up the Dino-Tracker.

The Rewards: As you rise through the ranks, you’ll earn Field Agent Character Badges, an official Rescue Key, and, if the case is solved, your very own Miniature Mystery Mascot to keep! Rumor has it that Pablo might even drop by with the final clue.

Register today!