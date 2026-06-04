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New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE #: 26B5002388

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 6/2/2026, 1620 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lazy Brook Dr, Starksboro

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: David Hold

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

 

VICTIM: Alec Conn

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

 

VICTIM: Marissa Conn

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

 

VICTIM: Haley Barnes

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

 

VICTIM: (3) Juveniles

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/2/2026 at approximately 1620 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance outside a residence located on Lazy Brook Drive in the Town of Starksboro. Investigation revealed David Hold (64) of Starksboro, VT engaged in violent, tumultuous, and threatening behavior directed at specific persons in a public place. Holt was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/20/2026, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

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