New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE #: 26B5002388 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter STATION: New Haven CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919 DATE/TIME: 6/2/2026, 1620 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Lazy Brook Dr, Starksboro VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct ACCUSED: David Hold AGE: 64 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT VICTIM: Alec Conn AGE: 29 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT VICTIM: Marissa Conn AGE: 26 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT VICTIM: Haley Barnes AGE: 25 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT VICTIM: (3) Juveniles SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/2/2026 at approximately 1620 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance outside a residence located on Lazy Brook Drive in the Town of Starksboro. Investigation revealed David Hold (64) of Starksboro, VT engaged in violent, tumultuous, and threatening behavior directed at specific persons in a public place. Holt was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 7/20/2026, 1230 hours COURT: Addison LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE *Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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