New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE #: 26B5002388
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 6/2/2026, 1620 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lazy Brook Dr, Starksboro
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: David Hold
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: Alec Conn
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: Marissa Conn
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: Haley Barnes
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: (3) Juveniles
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/2/2026 at approximately
1620 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance outside a residence
located on Lazy Brook Drive in the Town of Starksboro. Investigation revealed
David Hold (64) of Starksboro, VT engaged in violent, tumultuous, and
threatening behavior directed at specific persons in a public place. Holt was
issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/20/2026, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to
confirm arraignment time.
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