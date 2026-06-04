St. Albans Barracks / DUI #2, Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2003530

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/04/2026 at approximately 0218 hours

LOCATION: VT Route 105 Berkshire, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 & Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Tokyo Blocher

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 4th, 2026, at approximately 0218 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a vehicle parked in the lane of travel on VT Route 105 in the Town of Berkshire facing opposing traffic with an unconscious male in the driver’s seat. On scene, Troopers were able to identify the operator as Tokyo Blocher (52) of Richford, VT. While speaking with Blocher, Blocher demonstrated signs of impairment.

After a thorough investigation, Blocher was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Blocher was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on July 28th, 2026, at 0830 hours for the above charge.

It should also be noted that Blocher had a warrant for his arrest at the time of this incident. After processing, Blocher was transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility in the Town of St. Albans where he was held on $500 bail. Blocher was additionally issued a flash citation ordering Blocher to appear before the Franklin County Criminal Court on June 4th, 2026, at 1300 hours.

The active warrant contained the charges of:

13 VSA 1201(c)(3)(A) Felony 1 BURGLARY INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

13 VSA 2502 Misdemeanor 2 PETIT LARCENY $900 OR LESS

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 06/04/2026 at 1300 hours & 07/28/2026 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov