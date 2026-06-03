June 6 is National Secure Your Load Day. Unsecured loads remain a preventable cause of injuries and fatalities on Idaho roads, and even small items can become dangerous at highway speeds.

The Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety is joining partners nationwide in recognizing National Secure Your Load Day, reaffirming its commitment to reducing crashes and improving safety for all Idahoans. Unsecured loads remain a preventable cause of injuries and fatalities on Idaho roads, and even small items can become dangerous at highway speeds.

OHS encourages drivers to take a moment before every trip to make sure cargo is tied down, covered, and unable to shift or fall. A 20-pound object traveling at 55 mph hits with the force of 1,000 pounds. Securing a load is one of the simplest ways Idahoans can protect their families, neighbors, and everyone sharing the road.

How to secure your load:

Tie down cargo with rope, netting, or straps. Fasten large items directly to the vehicle or trailer. Cover the load with a sturdy tarp or net. Avoid overloading your vehicle. Double-check everything before driving.

“Every secured load is one less preventable crash,” said Robin Abel, founder of Secure Your Load. “Secure your load as if everyone you love is driving in the car behind you.”