Construction resumes Monday on US-95 to build passing lane in Culdesac Canyon 

Construction will resume on Monday in Culdesac Canyon on U.S. Highway 95 between mileposts 283 and 286 to add a southbound passing lane and replace the Rock Creek culvert.

Traffic control will reduce the highway to one lane during construction. Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Work is anticipated to continue through fall.

Knife River will construct the passing lane on the steep grade to improve traffic flow and reduce risky passing behavior. Work will also continue on the existing Rock Creek culvert, construction of new retaining walls, and placement of erosion prevention rock to protect the roadway.

Construction paused following a 2022 incident where in-water work unintentionally dewatered a section of Lapwai Creek adjacent to US-95, resulting in the loss of salmon and steelhead. Since then, the dewatering strategy has been improved for in-water work to better protect fish during construction activities. The strategy includes on-site coordination with the Nez Perce Tribe to relocate the fish before in-water work begins, allowing road work to resume.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, watch for crews and follow posted signage throughout the work zone. Construction updates, traffic impacts and project information will be available on Idaho 511 and the project webpage.