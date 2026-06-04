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Night work begins on US-30 bridge near New Plymouth on June 7

ITD continues bridge work throughout D3.

The Idaho Transportation Department will begin nighttime maintenance work Sunday, June 7, on the U.S. Highway 30 bridge over Interstate 84 at the New Plymouth Interchange (Exit 9).

Work is scheduled for two weeks and will take place overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will work Sunday through Thursday nights, with no work planned Friday or Saturday nights. Dates and times are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Drivers can expect lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-84 while crews complete maintenance on the bridge above the interstate.

The work is part of regular bridge maintenance and will help preserve the structure and reduce the need for more extensive repairs in the future. Drivers should slow down, watch for crews and follow posted signs in the work zone. They are also encouraged to check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on restrictions and delays.

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Night work begins on US-30 bridge near New Plymouth on June 7

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