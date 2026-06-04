Senator Finchem Exploring Legislative Reforms Following Elder Abuse Committee Testimony

ARIZONA, June 4 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, June 4, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Arizona Senator Mark Finchem, Chairman of the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Elder Abuse, is advancing discussions on legislative reforms following testimony presented during Tuesday's hearing on allegations of financial exploitation involving court-appointed fiduciaries. After hearing concerns surrounding guardians ad litem, conservators, and oversight failures, Chairman Finchem is working to identify solutions that strengthen protections for Arizona seniors and vulnerable adults.

The Ad Hoc Committee on Elder Abuse was established to gather information, hear from impacted families, subject-matter experts, advocates, and stakeholders, and identify potential gaps in Arizona law that may leave vulnerable adults at risk of abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation. During the hearing, committee members heard testimony alleging financial misconduct, misuse of authority, and failures in the guardianship and conservatorship process. The committee's work is intended to provide lawmakers with a clearer understanding of these concerns and begin discussions with stakeholders and legislative colleagues on potential reforms ahead of the next legislative session.

"What I heard during Tuesday's hearing was beyond disturbing," said Chairman Finchem. "No vulnerable adult should spend a lifetime building financial security only to have it stripped away by individuals entrusted to protect them. One victim told the committee yesterday that we have a legal system, not a justice system. That's a damning statement, but after hearing the testimony, it's difficult to argue otherwise. When families feel the system is working against them instead of protecting them, something is deeply wrong. If the allegations presented to this committee are substantiated, those responsible should face serious consequences. Accountability must take place. Referral to the U.S. Attorney is not ruled out for the most egregious cases where elements of criminality can be identified. Arizonans deserve confidence that guardians, conservators, and court-appointed representatives act in the best interests of the people they serve—not exploit positions of trust for personal gain. We owe it to our seniors, their families, and every vulnerable adult in this state to ensure bad actors are identified and prevented from harming others in the future."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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