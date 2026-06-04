Compass Education Group Partners with Test Innovators for ISEE and SSAT Practice

A Test Innovators partnership gives Compass students access to the only official practice available for the ISEE and official practice content for the SSAT.

Partnering with Test Innovators allows us to give students ample practice opportunities while providing tutors with meaningful insights into testing strengths and weaknesses. Our tutors are experts...” — Ash Kramer, Chief Product Officer, Compass Education Group

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Compass Education Group has entered into a partnership with Test Innovators, giving Compass students and their tutors access to official practice tests and exercises for the ISEE and SSAT. Families can choose from a range of packages that combine online or in-person lessons with an experienced Compass tutor and bundles of official practice content.The ISEE and SSAT are frequently a student’s first encounter with admissions testing, and their performance on these exams shapes admission outcomes at competitive independent and boarding schools. Compass has long worked with independent educational consultants and school counselors to support students through the testing process. Access to official practice material — the kind that most closely mirrors what students will face on test day — strengthens that work considerably.“Partnering with Test Innovators allows us to give students ample practice opportunities while providing tutors with meaningful insights into testing strengths and weaknesses. Our tutors are experts at developing student potential, and we’re pleased to have more tools to support that work.” — Ash Kramer, Chief Product Officer, Compass Education GroupCompass is widely recognized for its SAT and ACT tutoring programs and its research-driven resources on college admission testing. This partnership extends that expertise earlier in a student’s academic journey through data-driven ISEE tutor and SSAT tutor packages that reinforce Compass’s commitment to supporting families through every stage of the admission testing process — from independent and secondary school admissions through college applications.Test Innovators is the only official practice for the ISEE and an official practice partner for the SSAT. Their mission is to provide students with a positive educational tool that helps them perform their best on standardized tests so that they can unlock future opportunities.“This partnership with Compass Education allows us to empower even more students as they prepare for the ISEE and SSAT. By combining our strengths, we’re amplifying our impact to better support students in achieving their testing goals and getting accepted to their top choice schools.” — Ben Hoglund, Director of Sales and Business DevelopmentTo learn more, join Compass Sr. Director Whitney Longworth for a timely and practical webinar “Navigating the SSAT & ISEE for Independent School Admission” designed to demystify these tests. She will cover the test-optional landscape, break down the structure of both exams, help parents choose the right test, and outline how to build a personalized preparation timeline. Parents and students will walk away with actionable strategies to maximize their test-prep productivity.The live webinar occurs on Thursday, June 11th at 10am PT (1pm ET) and a recording will be available on the Compass Webinar page in the past testing webinars section.ABOUT TEST INNOVATORSTest Innovators is an education technology company that supports students with personalized admissions test practice. The Test Innovators data-driven online platform provides each student with the most impactful practice, teaching them test-taking skills and helping them maximize their scores. Test Innovators is committed to helping students gain access to quality education by ensuring they put their best foot forward on test day.Test Innovators has helped hundreds of thousands of students reach their potential on the ISEE, SSAT, HSPT, PSAT, ACT, and SAT. To learn more, visit testinnovators.com ABOUT COMPASS EDUCATION GROUPCompass Education Group is one of the world’s leading providers of private tutoring programs and small group instruction for students aspiring to attend competitive high schools and colleges. Compass has earned the trust of college counselors and administrators at thousands of high schools. That reputation dates to 1989 and reflects the results our students achieve, our commitment to research and sharing accurate information about testing, and the ethical standards we maintain in relationships with clients and counselors.

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