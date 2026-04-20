Compass Education Group Joins ACT Affiliate Tutor Program, Advancing Decades-Long Relationship with ACT

Compass Education Group advances longstanding relationship with ACT, joining the ACT Affiliate Tutor Program as an authorized provider of official ACT® content.

Compass is thrilled to be partnering with ACT to provide students with high-quality official ACT® content.” — Ash Kramer, Chief Product Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Compass Education Group joins forces with ACT through the official ACT Affiliate Tutor Program to help advance the standards of professional ACT tutoring through personalized instruction. This valuable professional affiliation continues Compass’ two decades of helping motivated students excel on the official ACT exam.“Tutors do so much more than just help students prepare for the ACT test,” says Andy Taylor, vice president of sales administration at ACT. “They help students build confidence, target areas to focus on, offer support, and create individualized study plans.”How It WorksPrivate one-on-one ACT tutoring helps students familiarize themselves with the test format, question types, and test prep content, leading to better scores. The ACT Affiliate Tutor Program connects the students’ families with qualified, professional tutors.As a member of the ACT Affiliate Tutor Program, Compass is an authorized provider of official ACTcontent in lessons, homework, and ACT practice test reviews. Compass tutors undergo rigorous training and ongoing professional development in pedagogy and test taking strategies.These high-value Compass tutoring programs offer motivated students the opportunity to:• Build strong comfort levels and confidence• Replace testing anxiety with familiarity• Improve test time management• Utilize an exclusive library of resources and expertise alongside the official ACTcontent• Transform practice test data into measurable improvements• Complete student-specific study plans around targeted gaps and opportunities• Turn personalized test-taking strategies into personal best exam scoresThis ACT Affiliate Tutor Program reflects a modern, collaborative approach to test preparation and a continued commitment to serving the students and families in the admissions process.As the conversation around standardized testing grows more nuanced, with colleges refining their testing policies and new digital test formats emerging, the need for reliable, research-backed ACT tutoring has never been greater.“Compass is thrilled to be partnering with ACT to provide students with high-quality official ACTcontent,” says Chief Product Officer, Ash Kramer.ABOUT COMPASS EDUCATION GROUPCompass Education Group is one of the world’s leading providers of ACT private tutoring programs and small group ACT prep courses for high school students aspiring to attend competitive colleges. Compass has earned an unmatched level of trust from college counselors and administrators at thousands of high schools. This reputation dates back decades and is due to the outstanding success our students achieve, our relentless commitment to research and to sharing accurate information about testing, and the high ethical standards evident in our relationships with clients and counselors.ABOUT ACTACT is transforming college and career readiness pathways so that everyone can discover and fulfill their potential. Grounded in more than 65 years of research, ACT’s learning resources, assessments, research, and work-ready credentials are trusted by students, job seekers, educators, schools, government agencies, and employers in the U.S. and around the world to help people achieve their education and career goals at every stage of life.

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