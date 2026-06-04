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Adult Programming at Mid-County Regional Library  

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 4, 2026) — Charlotte County Community Services presents June adult programs at the Mid-County Regional Library.  Celebrate the re-opening of the Mid-County Regional Library with awesomely eclectic adult programs this June. Seating is on a first-come, first served basis.  No tickets or reservations are needed. 

Saturday, June 6, 2 p.m. 

The Bonita City Improv  

Laugh and enjoy unique comedy improvised on the spot.  The Bonita City Improv Group performs audience-driven scenes, games, and scenarios.  Come and experience this unique comedy show 

Wednesday, June 10, 6 p.m. 

Hot Club SRQ 

This group plays Gypsy Jazz that is deeply rooted in the style of Django Reinhardt and Stephen Grappelli. Their music emulates the style of what the French call Jazz Manouche. 

Thursday, June 18, 6 p.m. 

Sheena Reagan: Florida’s Funniest Female 

Comedian and published writer Sheena Reagan performs a 45-minute set.  Sheena has opened for such comic stars as Jon Lovitz, Bryan Calledn, and Anthony Jeselink.  In 2018, she was voted as Florida’s Funniest Female. 

Wednesday, June 24, 6 p.m. 

Clover’s Revenge 

This band is a dangerous intersection of two Irish musical traditions: acoustic pub music & Celtic Punk rock.  This trio creates an explosive sound, with rich harmonies and high energy. 

For more information on the program, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3166 or Bill.MacDonald@charlottecountyfl.gov 

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Adult Programming at Mid-County Regional Library  

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